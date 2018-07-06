Wisconsin exports up 5% to start year

U.S. export growth nearly twice that of state

by

July 06, 2018, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/international-trade-exports/wisconsin-exports-up-5-to-start-year/

Wisconsin’s exports increased 5.3 percent in the first five months of the year, but the gain trails the United States as a whole, which saw a nearly 10 percent increase in exports compared to the same period last year.

Shipping

The Badger State also saw a 10.1 percent increase in imports during the same time period, outpacing a 9 percent increase for the country as a whole, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Increased shipments to the United Kingdom, Germany and South Korea helped drive the uptick in Wisconsin’s exports. South Korean shipments increased nearly 33 percent, the U.K. increased 25 percent and Germany was up 19 percent.

The state’s top export destinations saw smaller increases with Canada up 6 percent, Mexico up nearly 4 percent and China up more than 8 percent.

One of the largest decreases was in shipments to Saudi Arabia, which dropped 81 percent to $71.6 million after spiking in the first half of 2017.

The increase in imports included a 73 percent increase in the value of imported aluminum to $123.6 million. Iron and steel imports also saw an 11 percent increase to $110.3 million

Steel and aluminum prices saw increases this spring as President Donald Trump considered new tariffs that went into effect in June. Wisconsin, however, also saw an increase in the total weight of both products as the threat of tariffs loomed.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s exports increased 5.3 percent in the first five months of the year, but the gain trails the United States as a whole, which saw a nearly 10 percent increase in exports compared to the same period last year.

Shipping

The Badger State also saw a 10.1 percent increase in imports during the same time period, outpacing a 9 percent increase for the country as a whole, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Increased shipments to the United Kingdom, Germany and South Korea helped drive the uptick in Wisconsin’s exports. South Korean shipments increased nearly 33 percent, the U.K. increased 25 percent and Germany was up 19 percent.

The state’s top export destinations saw smaller increases with Canada up 6 percent, Mexico up nearly 4 percent and China up more than 8 percent.

One of the largest decreases was in shipments to Saudi Arabia, which dropped 81 percent to $71.6 million after spiking in the first half of 2017.

The increase in imports included a 73 percent increase in the value of imported aluminum to $123.6 million. Iron and steel imports also saw an 11 percent increase to $110.3 million

Steel and aluminum prices saw increases this spring as President Donald Trump considered new tariffs that went into effect in June. Wisconsin, however, also saw an increase in the total weight of both products as the threat of tariffs loomed.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm