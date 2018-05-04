Wisconsin exports up 2.6% to start 2018

Increasing shipments to Canada, UK and Germany lead growth

by

May 04, 2018, 12:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/international-trade-exports/wisconsin-exports-up-2-6-to-start-2018/

Wisconsin companies exported nearly $5.46 billion in goods and services during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 2.6 percent, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Shipping

Exports in January were up 3.5 percent compared to 2017. February was down 6.6 percent but March rebounded with a 10.2 percent increase.

Canada remained the top destination for Wisconsin exports with $1.73 billion in shipments during the first quarter, an increase of $78.9 million or 4.8 percent.

Other top gainers among the top 10 export destinations included the United Kingdom, up $61.6 million or 38.5 percent; Germany, up $51.6 million or 33.8 percent; and South Korea, up $43 million or 36.6 percent.

Exports to Mexico were down 3.3 percent or $26.8 million. Japan saw a $20.7 million decrease, down 10.1 percent, and exports to China were down 1.8 percent or $6.6 million.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin companies exported nearly $5.46 billion in goods and services during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 2.6 percent, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Shipping

Exports in January were up 3.5 percent compared to 2017. February was down 6.6 percent but March rebounded with a 10.2 percent increase.

Canada remained the top destination for Wisconsin exports with $1.73 billion in shipments during the first quarter, an increase of $78.9 million or 4.8 percent.

Other top gainers among the top 10 export destinations included the United Kingdom, up $61.6 million or 38.5 percent; Germany, up $51.6 million or 33.8 percent; and South Korea, up $43 million or 36.6 percent.

Exports to Mexico were down 3.3 percent or $26.8 million. Japan saw a $20.7 million decrease, down 10.1 percent, and exports to China were down 1.8 percent or $6.6 million.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am