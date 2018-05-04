Wisconsin exports up 2.6% to start 2018

Wisconsin companies exported nearly $5.46 billion in goods and services during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 2.6 percent, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Exports in January were up 3.5 percent compared to 2017. February was down 6.6 percent but March rebounded with a 10.2 percent increase.

Canada remained the top destination for Wisconsin exports with $1.73 billion in shipments during the first quarter, an increase of $78.9 million or 4.8 percent.

Other top gainers among the top 10 export destinations included the United Kingdom, up $61.6 million or 38.5 percent; Germany, up $51.6 million or 33.8 percent; and South Korea, up $43 million or 36.6 percent.

Exports to Mexico were down 3.3 percent or $26.8 million. Japan saw a $20.7 million decrease, down 10.1 percent, and exports to China were down 1.8 percent or $6.6 million.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.