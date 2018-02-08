Wisconsin 26th for export growth at 6.1 percent

Wisconsin companies exported $22.3 billion worth of goods last year, an increase of 6.1 percent from 2016, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office touted the data in a release Wednesday afternoon and pointed out the Wisconsin export total moved the state from 21st to 19th in the country. U.S. exports increased 6.6 percent overall and Wisconsin’s 6.1 percent increase ranked 26th as 41 states made gains in 2017.

“The boost in exports is yet another example of the economic success we experienced in 2017 and is a trend we expect to continue as more companies are accessing new markets and new customers through exporting.”

Wisconsin’s imports were also up, increasing $5.3 billion or 23.6 percent to $27.8 billion. The state’s increase was the fourth largest in the country but Wisconsin remained 22nd for total imports.

Canada, Mexico and China remained the top destinations for Wisconsin exports and all three saw increases last year.

Exports to Canada were up 4.3 percent to $6.9 billion with gains in mineral products and electrical machinery. Increased shipments of electrical machinery and soybeans also drove a 4.8 percent increase of exports to Mexico, setting a record at $3.2 billion. Shipments to China were up 21.6 percent to $1.7 billion with gains in aircraft parts, industrial machinery and dairy products.

“What’s significant about this year’s export figures is the across-the-board growth that we experienced. It wasn’t just one or two products or countries driving the growth,” Walker said. “We saw exports rise in four of our five top countries, and in four of our five top product categories.”

