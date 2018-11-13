West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust gives $2 million to community organizations

The West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust is awarding grants totaling $2 million to four local organizations in anticipation of the company’s 125th anniversary in 2019.

Grant recipients include The Museum of Wisconsin Art, the Historic West Bend Theatre, the West Bend Baseball Association’s Carl M. Kuss Field Project and the City of West Bend Riverwalk.

“We are grateful to our local community and these organizations for the beauty and joy they bring to our citizens,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO of West Bend Mutual Insurance. “While we support various causes throughout the region, our focus and priority is where our associates live, work, and play. West Bend is our home, loyalty is one of our values, and we believe this is a great way to celebrate them both.”

The West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust focuses its grant-making on programs that support the arts, strengthen children and families, protect the environment and enrich community life in West Bend and the surrounding region.

Since 2004, the charitable trust has given more than $10.4 million to organizations in the community and across the Midwest.

West Bend Mutual Insurance in 2016 spearheaded the acquisition of land surrounding the Museum of Wisconsin Art for the purpose of creating a park-like setting. The gift will bring that project to fruition.

“MOWA is delighted to have been selected as a recipient of one of the community grant awards,” said Laurie Winters, executive director and CEO of MOWA. “Kevin Steiner and his entire team believe that corporate leadership includes being a positive force within one’s community.”