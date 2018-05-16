R&R Insurance to move HQ from Waukesha to Pewaukee

Will move 175 employees to 60,000-square-foot building

May 16, 2018, 1:25 PM

Waukesha-based R&R Insurance Services plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 60,000-square-foot building in Pewaukee.

R&R plans to begin renovations on its new headquarters at N14 W23900 Stone Ridge Drive this summer.

R&R, an insurance agency that serves businesses and individuals, will consolidate its Waukesha headquarters and Menomonee Falls and Oconomowoc offices at the new office, which will be located at N14 W23900 Stoneridge Drive in the city of Pewaukee.

The firm plans to move 175 employees to the new headquarters, which will provide additional room to grow, according to chief operating officer Michael Franz.

R&R has been headquartered at 1581 E. Racine Ave. in Waukesha since 1995.

The firm’s new office building, a former ProHealth Care clinic, will be redesigned to include an open-space work environment, collaboration areas, a training facility, cafe, fitness facility and state-of-the-art technology, the company said in an announcement. Renovations are expected to begin in the summer. R&R is working with Milwaukee-based Creative Business Interiors to design the office.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for R&R,” said Ken Riesch, president and owner of R&R Insurance Services, Inc. “We have always been, and will continue to be, committed to growth, service, and supporting the communities in which we serve. We look forward to our future in Waukesha County, and will continue to remain actively involved throughout southeast Wisconsin and beyond.”

R&R officials did not disclose the cost of the project.

In addition to its Waukesha County locations, the firm has offices in West Bend, Beaver Dam and Madison. In 2017, the company reported about $35 million in revenue, or commission income.

