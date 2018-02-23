Northwestern Mutual opens art gallery to showcase company foundation, area nonprofits

Includes 26 pieces from artists with Wisconsin ties

February 23, 2018, 12:07 PM

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons is home to a new art gallery commemorating the 25th anniversary of the company’s foundation.

The gallery is in the lobby of the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons.

Located in public space of the company’s new downtown Milwaukee office building, the “Giving Gallery: Community in Process” exhibit includes 26 pieces of original artwork completed by 17 artists with Wisconsin ties. Each artist was paired with one or more area nonprofits to showcase the organizations and their impact.

The artwork spans a variety of media, including an 8-foot pigeon sculpture representing the Milwaukee Public Museum, a serigraph print for Milwaukee Succeeds and a digital slideshow capturing personal journeys of children with cancer.

Since 1992, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has given more than $320 million to community nonprofits, according to the company.

The gallery features photos taken by Mike Miller of children and their families in their cancer journeys.

Of that total, $87 million has been directed to the nonprofit partners highlighted in the exhibit.

“At its core, this exhibit is a testament to the lives that have been changed through our Foundation’s partnership with truly remarkable nonprofits,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “The dedication of these organizations has improved the quality of life for thousands of people in our community; we want everyone to experience the power of this collective impact and have the opportunity to join us moving forward.”

The gallery is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

