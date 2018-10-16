Network Health will move to larger Brookfield office

Move positions company for growth in southeast Wisconsin market

October 16, 2018, 12:10 PM

Menasha-based health insurer Network Health will relocate its Brookfield office to a larger space to accommodate future growth, the company announced.

Network Health will move to Brookfield’s Calfield Business Center at 16960 W. Greenfield Ave.

Network Health is moving from its 2,456-square-foot office at 405 N. Calhoun Road to a 11,462-square-foot space currently being developed in Brookfield’s Calfield Business Center at 16960 W. Greenfield Ave. The move is expected to happen by the end of the year.

Network Health has worked from the leased space on Calhoun Road since entering the southeast Wisconsin market in 2015. In that time, the company has grown from five Brookfield-based employees to more than 60. The move will position the company to be able to add more employees and better serve its members, brokers and agents, the company said.

“Relocating to a new, larger building really speaks to our growth in this market and opens up exciting opportunities as we continue to serve southeastern Wisconsin,” said Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO of Network Health.

The company has about 440 employees in total, the majority of whom work at the Menasha headquarters. Network Health is co-owned by Ascension Wisconsin and Froedtert Health. 

Network Health currently serves more than 129,000 members statewide, nearly 20,000 of whom are in southeastern Wisconsin.

