BWO Insurance moving to new Oak Creek headquarters

Will be located in area north of Drexel Town Square

by

July 16, 2018, 12:46 PM

BWO Insurance Group will move its headquarters from Rawson Avenue to an area north of Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

Rendering of renovated BWO Insurance office building.

BWO is moving to a 12,000-square-foot building located at 7472 S. 6th St., which will be completely renovated to include office suites, a training center, a fitness center and outdoor dining areas.

It’s a move with an eye to the future, said Michael Osborne, a partner with BWO.

“We’re positioned for ongoing growth, and looking forward to the next chapter in BWO’s leading edge insurance services,” Osborne said.

BWO has partnered with Creative Business Interiors to renovate the space, which formerly housed the Henkel Corporation.

BWO is currently located in Oak Creek at 2111 E. Rawson Ave.

“Our new state-of-the-art facility will enable us to continue to equip our ever-expanding list of independent agents with the latest insurance tools and technology, while offering an even more productive work environment for the entire BWO team,” Osborne said.

BWO Insurance Group is a third-generation family firm that has been in operation since 1985. It is ranked one of the top 10 largest Milwaukee-area independent insurance agencies.

