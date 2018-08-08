Acuity to sell insurance in New Hampshire

Property and casualty insurer Acuity will now write commercial insurance in New Hampshire, continuing the Sheboygan-based company’s growth in recent years.

With the expansion into New Hampshire, Acuity now operates in 27 states. Acuity said it has begun appointing independent agents in New Hampshire and will start writing insurance there effective Sept. 10.

“Agents need the resources of carriers that have the proven ability to meet their commitments,” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity president and chief executive officer. “Acuity brings to New Hampshire a history of over 90 years of doing business with independent agents and deep experience in commercial lines.”

Acuity reported record revenue of $1.44 billion in 2017, a 4.3 percent increase from its 2016 revenue of $1.38 billion, its previous record.

The company has about 1,300 employees and provides insurance coverage to more than 100,000 businesses and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos. It manages more than $4 billion in assets.

In October 2017, the company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet. The expansion was driven by growth in the company’s customer base, which has prompted the company to hire hundreds of new employees over the past several years.

The company has said it planned to hire more than 100 employees this year, with the new positions including processors and underwriters, software developers and technical support staff, business analysts, claims staff, customer service representatives and premium auditors.