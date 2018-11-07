Acuity to hire 160 employees in 2019

Most will be based at its Sheboygan headquarters

by

November 07, 2018, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/insurance/acuity-to-hire-160-employees-in-2019/

Property and casualty insurer Acuity said Tuesday it plans to hire more than 160 employees in 2019.

Acuity’s headquarters in Sheboygan.

About 90 percent of those new hires will be located in the company’s Sheboygan corporate headquarters. The remaining employees will be located throughout another 27 states.

The new hires are the result of continued business growth and expansion, the company said.

Acuity reported record revenue of $1.44 billion in 2017, a 4.3 percent increase from its 2016 revenue of $1.38 billion, its previous record.

The company has about 1,300 employees and provides insurance coverage to more than 100,000 businesses and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos. It manages more than $4 billion in assets.

In October 2017, the company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet. The larger headquarters positions Acuity for staffing increases and business growth in the years ahead, the company said.

“Growth leads to opportunity for everyone,” said Ben Salzmann, president and CEO of Acuity. “Acuity’s continued expansion means that not only are we able to provide rewarding jobs to new hires, but also to offer tremendous advancement potential for employees who seek it.”

The company plans to hire processors, underwriters, claims staff, programmers, analysts, specialists and other positions.

“Acuity continues to offer fulfilling careers to people of all backgrounds and levels of experience,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, general counsel and vice president of human resources. “We are hiring recent graduates starting their first job, experienced insurance professionals seeking new challenges, and people from other industries looking to make a career change.”

Property and casualty insurer Acuity said Tuesday it plans to hire more than 160 employees in 2019.

Acuity’s headquarters in Sheboygan.

About 90 percent of those new hires will be located in the company’s Sheboygan corporate headquarters. The remaining employees will be located throughout another 27 states.

The new hires are the result of continued business growth and expansion, the company said.

Acuity reported record revenue of $1.44 billion in 2017, a 4.3 percent increase from its 2016 revenue of $1.38 billion, its previous record.

The company has about 1,300 employees and provides insurance coverage to more than 100,000 businesses and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos. It manages more than $4 billion in assets.

In October 2017, the company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet. The larger headquarters positions Acuity for staffing increases and business growth in the years ahead, the company said.

“Growth leads to opportunity for everyone,” said Ben Salzmann, president and CEO of Acuity. “Acuity’s continued expansion means that not only are we able to provide rewarding jobs to new hires, but also to offer tremendous advancement potential for employees who seek it.”

The company plans to hire processors, underwriters, claims staff, programmers, analysts, specialists and other positions.

“Acuity continues to offer fulfilling careers to people of all backgrounds and levels of experience,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, general counsel and vice president of human resources. “We are hiring recent graduates starting their first job, experienced insurance professionals seeking new challenges, and people from other industries looking to make a career change.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm