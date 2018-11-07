Acuity to hire 160 employees in 2019

Property and casualty insurer Acuity said Tuesday it plans to hire more than 160 employees in 2019.

About 90 percent of those new hires will be located in the company’s Sheboygan corporate headquarters. The remaining employees will be located throughout another 27 states.

The new hires are the result of continued business growth and expansion, the company said.

Acuity reported record revenue of $1.44 billion in 2017, a 4.3 percent increase from its 2016 revenue of $1.38 billion, its previous record.

The company has about 1,300 employees and provides insurance coverage to more than 100,000 businesses and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos. It manages more than $4 billion in assets.

In October 2017, the company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet. The larger headquarters positions Acuity for staffing increases and business growth in the years ahead, the company said.

“Growth leads to opportunity for everyone,” said Ben Salzmann, president and CEO of Acuity. “Acuity’s continued expansion means that not only are we able to provide rewarding jobs to new hires, but also to offer tremendous advancement potential for employees who seek it.”

The company plans to hire processors, underwriters, claims staff, programmers, analysts, specialists and other positions.

“Acuity continues to offer fulfilling careers to people of all backgrounds and levels of experience,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, general counsel and vice president of human resources. “We are hiring recent graduates starting their first job, experienced insurance professionals seeking new challenges, and people from other industries looking to make a career change.”