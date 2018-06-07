Wisconsin ranked 26th for private-sector job growth in 2017

State second in Midwest, just behind Indiana

by

June 07, 2018, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/human-resources-management/wisconsin-ranked-26th-for-private-sector-job-growth-in-2017/

Wisconsin’s 1.32 percent increase in private-sector employment in 2017 ranks 26th in the nation, the best the state has finished a calendar year since 2010, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor StatisticsEconomic indicators

The state’s 2.74 percent increase in average annual wages, however, ranks 34th in the country, the worst ranking since 2014 and second-worst since 2010.

Wisconsin job growth was strongest in construction, which added 6,881 private-sector jobs from December 2016 to December 2017, a 6.3 percent increase. Natural resources and mining employment grew 4.17 percent, adding 1,248 jobs.

Two of the state’s largest sectors, manufacturing and education and health services, both added around 8,000 jobs, with growth of 1.74 and 1.87 percent, respectively. The other largest sector – trade, transportation and utilities – increased employment 4,961, a 0.9 percent increase.

The information sector lost 1,555 jobs, a decrease of 3.19 percent. Financial activities employment increased 682, a 0.46 percent increase.

Within the 12-state Midwest region, Wisconsin ranks second in 2017 job growth and is less than a thousandth of a percentage point behind Indiana, which added 34,506. Wisconsin employment increased 32,259.

Other top-gaining states included Missouri, up 1.22 percent, Minnesota, up 1.16, and Nebraska, up 1.12.

Iowa, up 0.5 percent, Kansas, up 0.54, and North Dakota, up 0.7, had the slowest job gains last year.

Utah’s 3.93 percent increase in employment was the strongest job growth nationally. Nevada, Idaho and Arizona all had job growth greater than 3 percent, as well.

Wisconsin’s 1.32 percent increase in private-sector employment in 2017 ranks 26th in the nation, the best the state has finished a calendar year since 2010, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor StatisticsEconomic indicators

The state’s 2.74 percent increase in average annual wages, however, ranks 34th in the country, the worst ranking since 2014 and second-worst since 2010.

Wisconsin job growth was strongest in construction, which added 6,881 private-sector jobs from December 2016 to December 2017, a 6.3 percent increase. Natural resources and mining employment grew 4.17 percent, adding 1,248 jobs.

Two of the state’s largest sectors, manufacturing and education and health services, both added around 8,000 jobs, with growth of 1.74 and 1.87 percent, respectively. The other largest sector – trade, transportation and utilities – increased employment 4,961, a 0.9 percent increase.

The information sector lost 1,555 jobs, a decrease of 3.19 percent. Financial activities employment increased 682, a 0.46 percent increase.

Within the 12-state Midwest region, Wisconsin ranks second in 2017 job growth and is less than a thousandth of a percentage point behind Indiana, which added 34,506. Wisconsin employment increased 32,259.

Other top-gaining states included Missouri, up 1.22 percent, Minnesota, up 1.16, and Nebraska, up 1.12.

Iowa, up 0.5 percent, Kansas, up 0.54, and North Dakota, up 0.7, had the slowest job gains last year.

Utah’s 3.93 percent increase in employment was the strongest job growth nationally. Nevada, Idaho and Arizona all had job growth greater than 3 percent, as well.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm