Wisconsin ranked 26th for private-sector job growth in 2017

Wisconsin’s 1.32 percent increase in private-sector employment in 2017 ranks 26th in the nation, the best the state has finished a calendar year since 2010, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The state’s 2.74 percent increase in average annual wages, however, ranks 34th in the country, the worst ranking since 2014 and second-worst since 2010.

Wisconsin job growth was strongest in construction, which added 6,881 private-sector jobs from December 2016 to December 2017, a 6.3 percent increase. Natural resources and mining employment grew 4.17 percent, adding 1,248 jobs.

Two of the state’s largest sectors, manufacturing and education and health services, both added around 8,000 jobs, with growth of 1.74 and 1.87 percent, respectively. The other largest sector – trade, transportation and utilities – increased employment 4,961, a 0.9 percent increase.

The information sector lost 1,555 jobs, a decrease of 3.19 percent. Financial activities employment increased 682, a 0.46 percent increase.

Within the 12-state Midwest region, Wisconsin ranks second in 2017 job growth and is less than a thousandth of a percentage point behind Indiana, which added 34,506. Wisconsin employment increased 32,259.

Other top-gaining states included Missouri, up 1.22 percent, Minnesota, up 1.16, and Nebraska, up 1.12.

Iowa, up 0.5 percent, Kansas, up 0.54, and North Dakota, up 0.7, had the slowest job gains last year.

Utah’s 3.93 percent increase in employment was the strongest job growth nationally. Nevada, Idaho and Arizona all had job growth greater than 3 percent, as well.