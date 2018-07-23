What kinds of activities outside of work foster a better company culture?

July 23, 2018

Tamalyn Powell
senior vice president and head of the “People Committee,” BVK

“At BVK, we offer activities that are fun, engaging and give employees the ability to interact with each other in a casual environment. One example is our free weekly workout classes offered by our wellness expert. BVK also organizes monthly volunteer opportunities, a softball team and various events at the office, like a cooking competition or lunch and learns, to keep employees inspired to do great work!”

Keith Everson
chief executive officer, Sussex IM

“Our companywide commitment to a family-oriented culture is based on mutual respect, honesty and open communication. … At Sussex IM, we build this culture with off-campus team-building getaways, family days at ballgames and parks, and careful review of our policies, procedures and HR practices. Encourage a sense of community, and foster innovation and diversity. That’s the Holy Grail. Without that culture, vision, mission statements, strategies and tactics can all be thrown out the window.”

Jamie Pratt
co-founder, Spano Pratt Executive Search

“Skills-based volunteerism helps embed employees in the community, which is a retention factor. And allowing employees to take a day off to volunteer or participate in a positive community enhancement activity of their choice also honors the diversity aspects of the workforce. Plus, employees want to work for companies that do good.”

Rod Copes
president, Royal Enfield North America 

“Outside activities that foster team-building and learning more about the competition’s/company’s products are best. For example: at Royal Enfield, an employee motorcycle ride can be a great activity to not only have fun, but it can also be educational  as we compare our motorcycles to the competition’s.”    

Carrie Bristoll-Groll
principal civil engineer and CEO, Stormwater Solutions Engineering 

“We spend more time in our lives involved in work-related actives than we do with family and friends. We need to enjoy work and those we are with. We organize activities to nurture health and wellbeing, such as teams for running and stair climbs. We also host kayak nights, yoga sessions and other fun outings.”

