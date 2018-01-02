von Briesen hires all staff from two Milwaukee firms

Milwaukee-based general practice law firm von Briesen & Roper s.c. has expanded by hiring all of the employees from two Milwaukee law firms.

All 44 staff and 22 attorneys from Peterson, Johnson & Murray S.C. and the one staff employee and three attorneys from Levine & Bazelon S.C. have been hired by von Briesen.

von Briesen now has 192 attorneys at 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. The Wisconsin offices are in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Mequon, Hartland, Madison, Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay and Oshkosh.

In the Milwaukee market, von Briesen will add 18 attorneys, who within about six months will combine offices at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., said Randall Crocker, president and chief executive officer of von Briesen. The Madison offices also will be combined soon at 10 E. Doty St.

As a result of the acquisition, von Briesen added the offices in Chicago and Manitowoc. Crocker said the Chicago office was moved from the suburbs to downtown, and just one attorney will work permanently out of the office, but 11 of von Briesen’s attorneys are licensed in Illinois and will use it occasionally. There are no immediate plans to expand in the Chicago market.

“We’re there to serve our existing clients,” Crocker said. “Opportunities may present themselves…and we have clients in both states.”

Peterson, Johnson & Murray and Levine & Bazelon were both founded in 1983. PJM focused on representing businesses, corporations and industries in litigation, arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution. Levine & Bazelon specialized in real estate law, particularly related to condominium and community associations. Both firms ceased operations Dec. 31.

“As a lawyer with more than 40 years’ experience in the practice, I am impressed by the culture of service and creativity at von Briesen,” said Terry Johnson, managing partner at PJM. “I have seen the impact that technology and specialization have upon advocacy and know that the expanded areas of expertise, the technology and the culture will help me deliver the results in the important matters I am honored to handle. My entire firm is joining von Briesen, where we will expand our advocacy for clients throughout Wisconsin and the nation.”

“By bringing our team to von Briesen, we will be able to continue to represent our real estate clients while expanding the services we offer, as the specialized expertise of the many lawyers at von Briesen will substantially expand and enhance our service offerings,” said Adam Bazelon, managing attorney at Levine & Bazelon. “von Briesen is a great firm. I have worked with many of their lawyers and see this as a great opportunity for all of us.”

The following attorneys have joined von Briesen: Adam S. Bazelon, Lyndsey K. Bley, Janet E. Cain, Michael P. Crooks, Joshua B. Czuta, Kevin M. Fetherston, Ryan P. Fetherston, Charles M. Fiergola, James W. Goonan, Nathan K. Johnson, Terry E. Johnson, Grace M. Kulkoski, J. Ryan Maloney, James T. Murray, Jr., Judy O’Connell, Randy S. Parlee, Timothy J. Pike, John P. Pinzl, Andrew J. Quartaro, Clayton L. Riddle, Maria D. Sanders, Quentin F. Shafer, William F. Sulton, Scott E. Wade and Maureen S. Willkom.

“I am delighted to welcome this team of seasoned professionals to our firm,” Crocker said. “The addition of these fine lawyers allows us to continue as effective advocates, fiduciaries and advisors to our clients in both the board room and the courtroom. The lawyers from Peterson, Johnson & Murray are trusted in the courts throughout this state, are proven trial lawyers and are known for the effective results they achieve for their clients. With the addition of this team, we will be the go-to firm for matters of commercial litigation and advocacy.”