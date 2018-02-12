Three Milwaukee-area companies make World’s Most Ethical Companies list

Among 135 honored globally

by

February 12, 2018, 12:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/human-resources-management/three-milwaukee-area-companies-make-worlds-most-ethical-companies-list/

Three Milwaukee area companies are included in the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere.

Johnson Controls, ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation all made the list. ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation are based in Milwaukee. Johnson Controls is technically based in Ireland for tax purposes, but its North American operational headquarters is in Glendale.

“Acting with integrity and following our compliance and ethics policies are a core part of Johnson Controls’ values, and research shows companies with a culture of strong integrity outperform when it comes to employee engagement and productivity,” said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer, Johnson Controls.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

“Our 70-year legacy of providing meaningful and sustainable employment is built on the belief that running a good business also means contributing to society,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. “Ethics run throughout our organization at ManpowerGroup and every person plays a role in keeping our ethical compass firmly in place. These recognitions are a testament to our people and our values that are embraced by our employees across the globe, who provide tremendous value to our clients, while helping millions of people develop skills so they can access opportunity and meaningful employment.”

Two other Wisconsin based companies also made the list: Oshkosh Corp. and Madison-based WPS Health Solutions.

Ethisphere has honored the world’s most ethical companies since 2007. In 2018, 135 companies are being honored from 23 countries and 57 industries.

Three Milwaukee area companies are included in the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere.

Johnson Controls, ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation all made the list. ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation are based in Milwaukee. Johnson Controls is technically based in Ireland for tax purposes, but its North American operational headquarters is in Glendale.

“Acting with integrity and following our compliance and ethics policies are a core part of Johnson Controls’ values, and research shows companies with a culture of strong integrity outperform when it comes to employee engagement and productivity,” said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer, Johnson Controls.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

“Our 70-year legacy of providing meaningful and sustainable employment is built on the belief that running a good business also means contributing to society,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. “Ethics run throughout our organization at ManpowerGroup and every person plays a role in keeping our ethical compass firmly in place. These recognitions are a testament to our people and our values that are embraced by our employees across the globe, who provide tremendous value to our clients, while helping millions of people develop skills so they can access opportunity and meaningful employment.”

Two other Wisconsin based companies also made the list: Oshkosh Corp. and Madison-based WPS Health Solutions.

Ethisphere has honored the world’s most ethical companies since 2007. In 2018, 135 companies are being honored from 23 countries and 57 industries.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm