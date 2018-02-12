Three Milwaukee-area companies make World’s Most Ethical Companies list

Three Milwaukee area companies are included in the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere.

Johnson Controls, ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation all made the list. ManpowerGroup and Rockwell Automation are based in Milwaukee. Johnson Controls is technically based in Ireland for tax purposes, but its North American operational headquarters is in Glendale.

“Acting with integrity and following our compliance and ethics policies are a core part of Johnson Controls’ values, and research shows companies with a culture of strong integrity outperform when it comes to employee engagement and productivity,” said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer, Johnson Controls.

“Our 70-year legacy of providing meaningful and sustainable employment is built on the belief that running a good business also means contributing to society,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. “Ethics run throughout our organization at ManpowerGroup and every person plays a role in keeping our ethical compass firmly in place. These recognitions are a testament to our people and our values that are embraced by our employees across the globe, who provide tremendous value to our clients, while helping millions of people develop skills so they can access opportunity and meaningful employment.”

Two other Wisconsin based companies also made the list: Oshkosh Corp. and Madison-based WPS Health Solutions.

Ethisphere has honored the world’s most ethical companies since 2007. In 2018, 135 companies are being honored from 23 countries and 57 industries.