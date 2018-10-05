Study: Corporations more focused on recruitment in competitive talent landscape

Brookfield’s Cielo measures employer sentiment

by

October 05, 2018, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/human-resources-management/study-corporations-more-focused-on-recruitment-in-competitive-talent-landscape/

Corporations are making recruitment a top priority as the competition for talent remains fierce, according to a new study from Brookfield-based recruitment process outsourcing firm Cielo Inc.

The Cielo Talent Acquisition 360 study surveyed more than 1,100 leaders of companies with more than 1,500 employees worldwide in July and August.

job candidates

About 90 percent of companies surveyed said talent acquisition is a top priority, especially in the health care, retail, consumer goods and automotive sectors. The figure is a significant change from Cielo’s 2015 study, when talent acquisition was a future goal, but not a priority.

According to the study, about 70 percent of respondents believe the talent pool is dwindling and competition for talent is growing. About 54 percent said their business has more open positions than any other time in recent memory. About 30 percent of companies surveyed are hiring contingent labor such as temporary employees, independent contractors, consultants, gig workers and interim executives.

“Although leaders in all of the business functions we surveyed now agree that retaining talent is a core business driver, they disagree on talent acquisition priorities, effectiveness, metrics for success and the role of technology and outsourced services to help them compete for talent,” said Sue Marks, founder and chief executive officer of Cielo. “Over 70 percent of C-Suite leaders now say they want to play a role in talent acquisition decisions, a clear indication of the increasing pressure to align talent acquisition and retention with business goals. There is a tremendous opportunity to improve outcomes through better collaboration and communication across the enterprise.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Corporations are making recruitment a top priority as the competition for talent remains fierce, according to a new study from Brookfield-based recruitment process outsourcing firm Cielo Inc.

The Cielo Talent Acquisition 360 study surveyed more than 1,100 leaders of companies with more than 1,500 employees worldwide in July and August.

job candidates

About 90 percent of companies surveyed said talent acquisition is a top priority, especially in the health care, retail, consumer goods and automotive sectors. The figure is a significant change from Cielo’s 2015 study, when talent acquisition was a future goal, but not a priority.

According to the study, about 70 percent of respondents believe the talent pool is dwindling and competition for talent is growing. About 54 percent said their business has more open positions than any other time in recent memory. About 30 percent of companies surveyed are hiring contingent labor such as temporary employees, independent contractors, consultants, gig workers and interim executives.

“Although leaders in all of the business functions we surveyed now agree that retaining talent is a core business driver, they disagree on talent acquisition priorities, effectiveness, metrics for success and the role of technology and outsourced services to help them compete for talent,” said Sue Marks, founder and chief executive officer of Cielo. “Over 70 percent of C-Suite leaders now say they want to play a role in talent acquisition decisions, a clear indication of the increasing pressure to align talent acquisition and retention with business goals. There is a tremendous opportunity to improve outcomes through better collaboration and communication across the enterprise.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm