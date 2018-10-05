Study: Corporations more focused on recruitment in competitive talent landscape

Corporations are making recruitment a top priority as the competition for talent remains fierce, according to a new study from Brookfield-based recruitment process outsourcing firm Cielo Inc.

The Cielo Talent Acquisition 360 study surveyed more than 1,100 leaders of companies with more than 1,500 employees worldwide in July and August.

About 90 percent of companies surveyed said talent acquisition is a top priority, especially in the health care, retail, consumer goods and automotive sectors. The figure is a significant change from Cielo’s 2015 study, when talent acquisition was a future goal, but not a priority.

According to the study, about 70 percent of respondents believe the talent pool is dwindling and competition for talent is growing. About 54 percent said their business has more open positions than any other time in recent memory. About 30 percent of companies surveyed are hiring contingent labor such as temporary employees, independent contractors, consultants, gig workers and interim executives.

“Although leaders in all of the business functions we surveyed now agree that retaining talent is a core business driver, they disagree on talent acquisition priorities, effectiveness, metrics for success and the role of technology and outsourced services to help them compete for talent,” said Sue Marks, founder and chief executive officer of Cielo. “Over 70 percent of C-Suite leaders now say they want to play a role in talent acquisition decisions, a clear indication of the increasing pressure to align talent acquisition and retention with business goals. There is a tremendous opportunity to improve outcomes through better collaboration and communication across the enterprise.

