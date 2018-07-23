SBA Loans: May 2018

SBA Loans

July 23, 2018, 4:59 PM

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in May:

Jefferson County

Legacy Auto Sales LLC, 646 Rail Ave., Jefferson, $357,000, State Bank of Cross Plains;

RSM Holdings LLC, 420 Generac Way, Jefferson, $2.2 million, WBD Inc.;

Kenosha County

National Structural Bearing Inc., 6011 29th Ave., Kenosha, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Milwaukee County

BHD LLC, 11823 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, $1.46 million, WBD Inc.; 

Cloud Recycling LLC, 5325 W. Rogers St., West Allis, $50,000, Associated Bank; 

Cream City Real Estate Solution LLC, 9233 S. 15th Ave., Oak Creek, $46,500, U.S. Bank;

Granville Preparatory Academy Inc., 1401 W. Center St., Milwaukee, $145,000, Waukesha State Bank;

Greg Express Inc., 4463 W. Sumac Place, Milwaukee, $50,000, PNC Bank;

Grover Corp., 5730 N. Glen Park Road, Glendale, $800,000, Ixonia Bank; 

Harleen Market LLC, 7911 N. 60th St., Milwaukee, $535,000, Byline Bank; 

Honest First Personal Care Agency, 2778 S. 35th St., Suite 202, Milwaukee, $51,000, U.S. Bank;

L. F. Pizza LLC, 6558 S. Lovers Lane Road, Franklin, $35,000, Associated Bank;

MOMO Mee Inc., 110 E. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, $200,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Multani Food Market LLC, 1951 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $237,000, Waukesha State Bank;

Night Owl Services LLC, 4365 N. 27th St., Milwaukee, $110,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.;

Salon Thor LLC, 3128 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, $50,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Ozaukee County

The Waterstreet Group Inc., 9240 N. 107th St., Milwaukee, $622,000, Byline Bank;

Core Consulting LLC, 107 Buntrock Ave., Thiensville, $50,000, PyraMax Bank;

Sandmasters Inc., 140 S. Foster Drive, Saukville, $75,000, U.S. Bank;

Sandmasters Inc., 140 S. Foster Drive, Saukville, $864,000, U.S. Bank;

Spectrum Investment Center LLC, 6329-6331 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, $434,000, Racine County Business Development; 

Racine County

American Revival LLC, 209 N. Milwaukee St., Waterford, $350,000, Community State Bank;

Back in Action Chiropractic S.C., 1524 Green Bay Road, Suite 103, Racine, $45,000, U.S. Bank;

Bear Country Inc., 8425 State Highway 38, Caledonia, $5 million, United Bank;

Christman Properties LLC, 26505 Malchine Road, Waterford, $290,000, Community State Bank;

D&E Electric LLC, 9825 Durand Ave., Building 8, Sturtevant, $50,000, Educators Credit Union;

Eagle Disposal Inc., 21107 Omega Circle, Franksville, $350,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

sheboygan County

Acme Armature Works Inc., 2727 N. 21st St. Sheboygan , Wells Fargo Bank;

Edgar A. Radue Inc., 827 N. 14th St., Sheboygan, $415,000, National Exchange Bank and Trust;

Schnettler Properties Holding Co. LLC, Sheboygan Falls, $1.6 million, WBD Inc.;

Wisconsin Timber LLC, 2841 Ashby Court, Sheboygan, $5,000, U.S. Bank; 

Walworth County

Battlecorals LLC, 487 Fellows Road, Genoa City, $20,000, Associated Bank;

Bruce A. Sabatka, 150 Elizabeth Lane, Suite A, Genoa City, $20,000, U.S. Bank;

Giltech LLC, 120 N. Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, $125,000, Village Bank and Trust;

Mighty Small Holdings LLC, 2884 Main St., East Troy, $271,400, BMO Harris Bank;

The BBQ Pit LLC, 1880 Main Street, East Troy, $500,000, First Citizens State Bank; 

Washington County

Duke & Sons Enterprises LLC, 7403 Sleepy Hollow Road, West Bend, $415,000, WBD Inc.;

Interstate Sawing Co. Inc., 7403 Sleepy Hollow Road, West Bend, $824,000, WBD, Inc.;

Waukesha County

Barre District New Berlin LLC, 14260 W. National Ave., New Berlin, $81,000,Cornerstone Community Bank;

Bentley Holdings LLC, 202 Travis Lane, Waukesha, $647,000, WBD Inc.; 

Brownell Ernster Properties LLC, N29 W23720 Woodgate Court East, Pewaukee, $1.3 million, WBD Inc.; 

Horlacher Necci LLC, 327 Lake St., Mukwonago, $250,000, Citizens Bank;

Irrigation Works Inc., W224 S8440 Industrial Drive, Big Bend, $25,000, U.S. Bank;

Irrigation Works Inc., W224 S8440 Industrial Drive, Big Bend, $274,000, U.S. Bank;

JA Acquisition LLC, W229 N2467 Hwy F, Waukesha, $100,000, The Huntington National Bank

JA Acquisition LLC, W229N2467 Hwy F, Waukesha, $3.5 million, The Huntington National Bank;

Jerry’s Automotive Holdings LLC, W229 N2467 Redford Blvd., Pewaukee, $412,000, WBD Inc.; 

Landworks Inc., N69 W25195 Indiangrass Lane, Sussex, $1.1 million, Commerce State Bank.

