SBA Loans: April 2018

SBA Loans

June 11, 2018

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in April:

Jefferson County

Macke Ventures LLC, 761 Palmyra St., Sullivan, $90,000, Ixonia Bank;

Kenosha County

An Innovative Care CBRF Inc., 10628 22nd Ave., Pleasant Prairie, $350,000, Byline Bank;

International Mold and Production LLC, 6011 29th Ave., Kenosha, $150,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.,

Schubat Contracting & Renovation, 7014 284th Ave., Salem, $50,000, First Home Bank;

Willow Pond Investments LLC, 6511-6515 52nd St., Kenosha, $117,000, WBD Inc.; 

WTC Transport LLC, 5518 26th St., Kenosha, $35,000, Summit Credit Union;

Milwaukee County

1301 Stark Inc., 1301 W. Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee, $315,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.; 

5707 LLC, 5707 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Cudahy, $695,000, WBD Inc.;

Amber House Inc., 7414 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $143,000, Summit CU;

Corbitt Trucking LLC, 5421 N. 37th St., Milwaukee, $125,000, Independence Bank;

CTH Aquisition LLC, 12231 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, $3.9 million, Wells Fargo Bank;

Eckman’s Automotive Inc., 9246 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, $30,000, Associated Bank; 

Fancy Pants Salon LLC, 6421 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, $22,500, First Bank Financial Centre; 

Flip LLC, 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, $268,000, Commerce State Bank;

Grassroots MKE LLC, 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 130, Milwaukee, $100,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

J & R Ventures LLC, 12132 W. Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa, $623,700, National Exchange Bank and Trust;

JD Motor Sports; 8439 W. Lynx Ave., Milwaukee, U.S. Bank;

Mitchell Oasis LLC, 628 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, $100,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Morts Painting LLC, 3915 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, $18,000, U.S. Bank;

MW Industries of Wisconsin Inc., 5349 N. Lovers Lane Road, Milwaukee, $150,000, The Huntington National Bank; 

Options for Community Growth Inc., 11823 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, $2.5 million, Byline Bank;

Phones Plus Inc., 10125 S. 52nd St., Franklin, $325,000, Summit Credit Union;

Rec Room Craft Co. LLC, 219 S. Second St., Milwaukee, $75,000, WWBIC; 

Shree Khodiar Krupa LLC, 8530 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, $700,000, Byline Bank; 

Visthar LLC, 8780 Woodbridge Drive, Greendale, $45,000, Associated Bank;

Oldenburg Metal Tech Inc., 775 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $350,000, Commerce State Bank;

Oldenburg Properties LLC, 775 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $902,000, WBD Inc.;

Oldenburg Properties LLC, 775 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $3 million, Commerce State Bank; 

PCCW LLC, 136 N. Main St., Thiensville, $50,000, Commerce State Bank;

PCCW LLC, 136 N Main St., Thiensville, $327,000, Commerce State Bank;

Splash! Holdings LLC, 10636 N. Commerce St., Mequon, $418,000, WBD Inc.;

Racine County

H & H Fairway Enterprises Inc., 14101 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, $150,000, Community State Bank; 

Littleport Brewing Co. LLC, 214 Third St., Racine, $200,000, WWBIC;

Michelau Tree Service LLC, 32737 Seidel Drive, Burlington, $10,000, Community State Bank; 

Rnr Auto Glass Inc., 824 Cleveland Ave., Racine, $25,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank; 

The Pet Parlor of Racine LLC, 1325 14th St., Racine, $125,000, WWBIC;

Ultimate Dental Care LLC, 4915 Washington Ave., Ste. B, Racine, $304,500, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Sheboygan County

Plymouth Industries Inc., 1919 County Road, Plymouth, $1.04 million, Commerce State Bank; 

Walworth County

Elite Tree Care LLC, 303 N. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, $46,000, U.S. Bank;

Washington County

Ashley J Mitchell, 255 S. Fifth Ave., West Bend, $60,000, State Bank of Newburg; 

Global Handling Inc., 1422 Scenic Drive, Hubertus, $50,000, Five Star Bank;

MJM Property Holdings LLC, 4424 County Road P, Jackson, $292,000, WBD Inc.; 

Shelter from the Storm Roofing Inc., 5826 Shannon Road, Hartford, $150,000, Waukesha State Bank;

Two Brothers Lawn and Snow LLC, W206 N16622 Blackberry Circle, Jackson, $125,000, Independence Bank;

JBL Craftsman Construction LLC, N33 W29625 Millridge Road, Pewaukee, $53,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Kloskey LLC, N15 W22120 Jericho Drive, Waukesha, $208,800, Waukesha State Bank,

Thomas J. La Brosse, N62 W15725 Cherry Hill Drive, Menomonee Falls, $20,000, U.S. Bank;

Thomas J. La Brosse, N62 W15725 Cherry Hill Drive, Menomonee Falls, $50,000, U.S. Bank;

Topnotch LLC, 14985 Marilyn Drive, Elm Grove, $110,000, United Midwest Savings Bank; 

Total Health NB LLC, 3800 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin, $583,000, First Bank Financial Centre.

