Report: Milwaukee among top 20 cities for women in tech

Milwaukee ranks among the top 20 best cities for women in the technology industry, according to a new study.

The SmartAsset report ranked 58 cities, based on the pay gap between men and women in tech, income after housing costs, representation of women in the workforce and four-year tech employment growth.

Milwaukee came in at No. 18, slipping from No. 14 in last year’s rankings.

The metrics influencing Milwaukee’s ranking this year were:

On average in Milwaukee, women in tech are paid 91 percent of what men in tech are paid. That gap has widened since last year, when the study reported a tech pay gap of 96.8 percent.

Women fill 27.8 percent of all tech jobs in Milwaukee, down from 30 percent in 2017.

The average woman working in tech takes home $45,486 after paying for housing in Milwaukee. That’s up slightly from $45,292 in 2017.

In Milwaukee, the number of tech jobs grew by 7 percent from 2013 to 2016, an increase from 4 percent in last year’s study.

Madison ranked No. 45, which is up from second-to-last place (No. 58) last year. In Madison, women are paid 78 percent of what men in tech are paid, and fill 25 percent of all tech jobs in the city, according to the study. Madison saw notable employment growth, however, with a 20 percent increase in tech jobs between 2013 and 2016.

The top 10 cities for women in tech, according to the study, are: Washington D.C. (No. 1), Kansas City, Missouri (No. 2), Baltimore (No. 3), Philadelphia (No. 4), Albuquerque, New Mexico (No. 5), St. Paul, Minnesota and Arlington, Texas (tied at No. 6), New Orleans (No. 8), New York (No. 9), and Indianapolis (No. 10).

Fremont (No. 15) was the only California city to make the top 20.

SmartAsset drew its data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.