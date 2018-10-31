NEWaukee launches talent recruitment firm

newance plans to use experiences to attract and retain talent

October 31, 2018, 12:05 PM

Milwaukee social architecture firm NEWaukee has launched a new talent recruitment firm called newance.

The company will be led by Amanda Daering, former director of people operations at Brookfield-based software firm Centare.

Like NEWaukee, which hosts events for young professionals and tours for candidates considering careers at Milwaukee companies, newance will focus on using experiences to connect people and attract them to Milwaukee.

“Every company says the same thing: ‘We can’t find the people we need here.’ So we’ve honed in on some of those strategies to actually get people here,” said Jeremy Fojut, co-founder and chief idea officer at NEWaukee.

Using the network and community connections NEWaukee has built and her experience in human resources, Daering plans to take a customized approach to each engagement with a corporate client.

“It’s incredibly unique to have a wide group of people who trust you and your brand,” she said.

newance has eight employees and shares office space with NEWaukee at the City Center at 735 building downtown. It will provide workshops and services for employers including: cohort recruitment; talent concierge; talent journey map; growth mode setup; and direct placement. Employees can also sign up for the newance network at newance.co/jobs.

Daering does not plan to focus on a specific industry sector initially, but plans to make the process candidate experience-focused and customized to the client. There has been good traction among NEWaukee’s corporate partners so far, she said.

For those new to Milwaukee, it can be hard to break in to the social groups that already exist among those who grew up here, Fojut said. That, in turn, can make it difficult for employers to retain talent from elsewhere in the country.

“There are other talent agencies out there that do recruitment,” he said. “It feels like no one’s actually meeting that demand, because the response has been pretty overwhelming saying, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ There’s something missing still. We spend so much money on attraction and we spend so little on integration and onboarding.”

“(Talent agencies have) been pretty transactional in nature, so that’s what we’re looking to change,” Daering said.

Amanda Daering

Jeremy Fojut.

