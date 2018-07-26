ManpowerGroup seeks $2 million from former exec for allegedly rubber-stamping wire transfers

Schur is suing the company for severance pay

by

July 26, 2018, 2:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/human-resources-management/manpowergroup-seeks-2-million-from-former-exec-for-allegedly-rubber-stamping-wire-transfers/

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup is seeking at least $2 million from a former executive, alleging he breached his fiduciary duty and contract in rubber-stamping wire transfers to hackers.

The ManpowerGroup corporate headquarters building.

Sheldon Schur filed a lawsuit against Manpower last month alleging he was denied his full severance package after he was terminated over his handling of an email wire transfer scheme that targeted the company.

Both sides declined to comment when the case was initially filed and neither immediately responded to requests for comment on the latest filing.

Schur joined Manpower in 2006 and was eventually promoted to vice president and general manager for global sales in 2013.

According to Schur’s complaint, hackers gained access last fall to one of his top team members responsible for a major corporate client. The hackers then allegedly sent a number of wire transfer requests that appeared routine and were approved, even though the money actually went to the hackers’ bank account.

In Schur’s version of events, he denied a $3 million transfer request on Dec. 19, leading ManpowerGroup to launch an investigation into the transfers. Schur alleges he was wrongly terminated in March for his role in the company falling victim to the scheme.

In answering Schur’s lawsuit, ManpowerGroup makes a counterclaim of its own, alleging Schur had approved fraudulent transfers on five occasions, sometimes within a minute or two of the hackers making a request.

“Had Schur exercised even minimal diligence, he would have noticed that the transfer was for an unusually large amount, was directed to a bank in Hong Kong and included documentation containing ‘authorizations’ from executives who had not worked for the company for years,” the counterclaim says of one of the transactons.

When Schur was asked if he had reviewed and approved the transfers, he allegedly admitted in an email “he was unsure what the wires were even though he had approved them,” according to the ManpowerGroup counterclaim.

When an employee sent him an attachment showing Schur the approvals, he allegedly emailed back “approved,” ManpowerGroup’s court document says.

The company also alleges Schur retained his company laptop, cellphone and other confidential information after he was terminated.

The company alleges Schur broke his fiduciary duty and his employment agreement and is seeking a $2 million award, plus other damages.

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup is seeking at least $2 million from a former executive, alleging he breached his fiduciary duty and contract in rubber-stamping wire transfers to hackers.

The ManpowerGroup corporate headquarters building.

Sheldon Schur filed a lawsuit against Manpower last month alleging he was denied his full severance package after he was terminated over his handling of an email wire transfer scheme that targeted the company.

Both sides declined to comment when the case was initially filed and neither immediately responded to requests for comment on the latest filing.

Schur joined Manpower in 2006 and was eventually promoted to vice president and general manager for global sales in 2013.

According to Schur’s complaint, hackers gained access last fall to one of his top team members responsible for a major corporate client. The hackers then allegedly sent a number of wire transfer requests that appeared routine and were approved, even though the money actually went to the hackers’ bank account.

In Schur’s version of events, he denied a $3 million transfer request on Dec. 19, leading ManpowerGroup to launch an investigation into the transfers. Schur alleges he was wrongly terminated in March for his role in the company falling victim to the scheme.

In answering Schur’s lawsuit, ManpowerGroup makes a counterclaim of its own, alleging Schur had approved fraudulent transfers on five occasions, sometimes within a minute or two of the hackers making a request.

“Had Schur exercised even minimal diligence, he would have noticed that the transfer was for an unusually large amount, was directed to a bank in Hong Kong and included documentation containing ‘authorizations’ from executives who had not worked for the company for years,” the counterclaim says of one of the transactons.

When Schur was asked if he had reviewed and approved the transfers, he allegedly admitted in an email “he was unsure what the wires were even though he had approved them,” according to the ManpowerGroup counterclaim.

When an employee sent him an attachment showing Schur the approvals, he allegedly emailed back “approved,” ManpowerGroup’s court document says.

The company also alleges Schur retained his company laptop, cellphone and other confidential information after he was terminated.

The company alleges Schur broke his fiduciary duty and his employment agreement and is seeking a $2 million award, plus other damages.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm