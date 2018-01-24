Kesslers hires Hooyman as CFO

Adds role to aid 'continued expansion'

January 24, 2018, 1:15 PM

John Hooyman has been appointed to the new position of chief financial officer at Germantown-based Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.

The retailer, which has locations in Germantown, Milwaukee, Brookfield, Greenfield, Appleton, Madison and Grandville, Michigan, has been undergoing several changes in recent months. Founder Richard Kessler hired Joe Gehrke, a commercial banker, as president in June. Kessler moved into a chief executive officer and chairman role.

Hooyman previously worked for 18 years at Milwaukee-based senior living equipment distributor Direct Supply Inc., most recently as vice president of finance-corporate financial planning and analysis. Both Kesslers and Direct Supply are employee-owned. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is a CPA. In his new role, Hooyman will be responsible for aiding Kesslers in its “continued expansion.”

“John was well regarded by his previous employer for helping that company realize tremendous growth,” Gehrke said. “He understands how a powerful culture can bring about great results and outcomes if focused correctly, and will be a critical part of the future of this company.”

“When I was looking into the opportunity with Kesslers Diamonds, I saw in the company the same culture, excitement and energy that so well benefited Direct Supply,” Hooyman said, “Kesslers Diamonds really is in a great position for growth.”

