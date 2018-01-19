Five Wisconsin firms among Fortune’s “Most Admired Companies”

Apple ranked #1

by

January 19, 2018, 1:08 PM

Five Wisconsin firms were named among Fortune magazine’s 2018 list of “The World’s Most Admired Companies.”

The five Wisconsin companies are: Brookfield-based Fiserv, Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual and Oshkosh-based Oshkosh Corp.

Fiserv was ranked the third most admired company in the financial data services industry. Kohl’s was ranked the fifth most admired company in the general merchandisers industry. ManpowerGroup was ranked the second most admired company in the diversified outsourcing services industry. Northwestern Mutual was named the seventh most admired company in the life and health insurance industry. Oshkosh Corp. was ranked the fourth most admired company in the construction and farm machinery industry.

“Earning this distinction is a tremendous point of pride for Fiserv, which reflects the commitment to excellence of our more than 23,000 associates who bring their best to our clients every day,” Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv, said in a news release.

Fortune magazine ranks the top 50 most admired companies in the world and then lists the rest without a ranking. None of the Wisconsin firms made the top 50.

Apple was ranked the most admired company in the world by Fortune, followed by Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Berkshire Hathaway, Starbucks, Walt Disney, Southwest Airlines, FedEx and JPMorgan Chase.

