Ease harnesses gig economy to fuel growth

Rev Up

by

August 20, 2018, 2:20 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/human-resources-management/ease-harnesses-gig-economy-to-fuel-growth/

Ease Inc.

Leadership: Nathan Harris, co-founder and CEO; Saul Sutton, co-founder and COO

Headquarters: 1245 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Website: itsease.com

What it Does: Freelancer management platform

Founded: 2016

Employees: Four

Next goal: Launching version 2.0 of platform

Revenue: $200,000

Nathan Harris established Ease to help companies manage freelancers.
Credit: Lila Aryan Photography

In 2012, Nathan Harris launched a business as a marketing and logistics consultant, and short of capital to hire full-time employees, called upon freelancers to help him with the work.

Noting the difficulty of managing freelancers, in 2016 Harris teamed up with his brother Saul Sutton to develop a freelancer management system.

“I wanted to find a way to scale the model,” said Harris, 28, who also owns downtown Milwaukee bar and grill Ugly’s. “I used a lot of freelancers to build our products. I just developed a really strong understanding of these things over the years.”

The cloud-based system the brothers created, called Ease, helps businesses find and manage remote freelancers. The freelancers sign an independent contractor agreement with Ease.

“We sit with a company and understand exactly what their needs are and then from that consultation we’re able to discover what type of talent they need to meet their market objective,” Harris said. “We give them that flexibility in their staffing while also giving them access to talent outside of their geographic location.”

By using Ease, a company can go from managing 10 freelancers to communicating with just one person at Ease.

Harris cited the fact that by 2027, more than half of the U.S. workforce is expected to be freelancers and independent contractors, according to a survey from the Freelancers Union.

“The millennial generation doesn’t want to be working in a cubicle and they don’t want to be working at a job even five to 10 years,” Harris said.

Among the freelancer roles most in demand are digital marketers, growth strategists, content marketers and translators, he said.

Ease graduated in May from the gener8tor startup accelerator program. It now has more than 1,000 freelancers and more than 27 companies on board. The company has raised $500,000 to further its growth – $400,000 from Milwaukee private equity firm CSA Partners and $100,000 from gener8tor.

With the funding, Ease is working to launch version 2.0 of its software, automating both the freelancer and customer side of the onboarding process, while helping freelancers access benefits such as insurance and 401(k) accounts.

“We want to work with (organizations) like the Freelancers Union and insurance companies to create a benefits package to give freelancers access to the same lifestyle they would have if they had a full-time job,” Harris said.

Harris is projecting $800,000 in 2018 revenue, and plans to hire at least four more employees within the next year.

Ease Inc.

Leadership: Nathan Harris, co-founder and CEO; Saul Sutton, co-founder and COO

Headquarters: 1245 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Website: itsease.com

What it Does: Freelancer management platform

Founded: 2016

Employees: Four

Next goal: Launching version 2.0 of platform

Revenue: $200,000

Nathan Harris established Ease to help companies manage freelancers.
Credit: Lila Aryan Photography

In 2012, Nathan Harris launched a business as a marketing and logistics consultant, and short of capital to hire full-time employees, called upon freelancers to help him with the work.

Noting the difficulty of managing freelancers, in 2016 Harris teamed up with his brother Saul Sutton to develop a freelancer management system.

“I wanted to find a way to scale the model,” said Harris, 28, who also owns downtown Milwaukee bar and grill Ugly’s. “I used a lot of freelancers to build our products. I just developed a really strong understanding of these things over the years.”

The cloud-based system the brothers created, called Ease, helps businesses find and manage remote freelancers. The freelancers sign an independent contractor agreement with Ease.

“We sit with a company and understand exactly what their needs are and then from that consultation we’re able to discover what type of talent they need to meet their market objective,” Harris said. “We give them that flexibility in their staffing while also giving them access to talent outside of their geographic location.”

By using Ease, a company can go from managing 10 freelancers to communicating with just one person at Ease.

Harris cited the fact that by 2027, more than half of the U.S. workforce is expected to be freelancers and independent contractors, according to a survey from the Freelancers Union.

“The millennial generation doesn’t want to be working in a cubicle and they don’t want to be working at a job even five to 10 years,” Harris said.

Among the freelancer roles most in demand are digital marketers, growth strategists, content marketers and translators, he said.

Ease graduated in May from the gener8tor startup accelerator program. It now has more than 1,000 freelancers and more than 27 companies on board. The company has raised $500,000 to further its growth – $400,000 from Milwaukee private equity firm CSA Partners and $100,000 from gener8tor.

With the funding, Ease is working to launch version 2.0 of its software, automating both the freelancer and customer side of the onboarding process, while helping freelancers access benefits such as insurance and 401(k) accounts.

“We want to work with (organizations) like the Freelancers Union and insurance companies to create a benefits package to give freelancers access to the same lifestyle they would have if they had a full-time job,” Harris said.

Harris is projecting $800,000 in 2018 revenue, and plans to hire at least four more employees within the next year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm