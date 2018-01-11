Cielo invests in talent software developer Talentify

Becomes minority owner of Orlando company

January 11, 2018, 12:18 PM

Brookfield-based Cielo has made a “significant” investment in Orlando, Florida-based talent acquisition technology firm Talentify, the company announced today.

Cielo declined to disclose the amount of the investment it made in Talentify, but it has taken a minority ownership stake, said Adam Godson, vice president of global technology solutions at Cielo.

Talentify was established in 2015 when three Brazil-based companies merged: an international recruitment company, mobile development company and online media company. It entered the U.S. market in early 2017, moving its headquarters to Orlando. The company’s FLUX software helps recruit, screen and schedule interviews for high-volume hourly candidates. It aims to quickly provide candidates for hiring managers using recruitment marketing, behavioral psychology and experience design. Among Talentify’s clients are Cielo, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sears, Lord & Taylor and MetLife.

Cielo is a global strategic recruitment process outsourcing firm. It has more than 2,000 employees assisting more than 143 clients with their talent acquisition needs in 91 countries. It has been using the Talentify platform for its high-volume RPO solution for some time, Godson said.

Talentify will remain independent and founder Othamar Gama Filho will continue to lead the business. Cielo plans to work with Talentify to create new value in the recruiting market.

“The investment is to fuel growth, so they are going to be hiring … as part of the investment,” Godson said. “The bigger vision here is continuing to change and innovate the way companies hire. We plan to continue to invest in software development, marketing, events and continue to grow through the use of the software at Cielo, as well as helping Talentify grow.”

“If we’re doing this right, and our investors like Cielo believe we are, our products will free up the people who work in talent acquisition to actually work with talent. We will nudge them to take the next necessary action, when it is most appropriate,” Gama Filho said. “But it is about more than being able to reallocate precious time; our consumer-grade, mobile-first experience and programmatic sourcing capability also drives down cost by improving conversion to hire rates.”

job candidates

