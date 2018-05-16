Chicago HR firm opens Milwaukee office

Westchester, Illinois-based Tandem HR has expanded to Milwaukee with a new office in the Historic Third Ward.

Tandem’s Milwaukee office, which opens in June, will be located in The Renaissance Building, 309 N. Water St., Suite 235. It is the firm’s second office.

The company provides payroll, benefits, brokerage and administration, compliance, employee relations and other services to employers.

Tandem HR was founded in 1998 by Bruce Leon, chief executive officer. It is Chicago’s largest privately held professional employer organization, is among the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago, and has appeared several times on the Inc. 5000.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve partnered with some extraordinary emerging companies in the Chicago area,” Leon said. “We are extremely excited about partnering with Milwaukee organizations to contribute to their success in the same way. We will strive to be the preferred Milwaukee PEO.”

Tandem HR will host a Milwaukee open house June 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Black Swan in the Renaissance Building. Attendees are asked to RSVP.