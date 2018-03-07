Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Caledonia to expand

An affiliate of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Caledonia purchased 40 acres of land to begin a three-phase expansion plan that will increase the overall size of the campground by more than 200 acres.

Bear Country Holdings LLC purchased the property from the Harold R. DeBack and Carol J. Deback Revocable Trust for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Bear Country Holdings LLC is registered to Randolph C. Isaacson, president of Jellystone Park.

Isaacson could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Feb. 19, the Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved a proposal by campground owners to expand the campground.

Jellystone, located at 8425 Highway 38, is currently 43 acres. Over three phases, owners would like to expand to 222 acres.

They would like to begin phase one this year. Phase two would possibly complete within the next few years and phase three would be several years from now, according to the meeting minutes.

Jellystone has more than 250 camp sites, 25 cabins and a water park.