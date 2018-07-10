Wisconsin Center District fires two executives

Bradley Center finance director will join WCD on July 16

by

July 10, 2018, 11:03 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/wisconsin-center-district-fires-two-executives/

The Wisconsin Center District terminated two executives Tuesday morning and an executive from the Bradley Center will join the WCD’s staff.

The Wisconsin Center

WCD chief financial officer Jeff Sinkovec and vice president of sales and marketing Trace Goudreau were fired, said WCD chief executive officer Marty Brooks.

Steve Marsh, who has been director of finance with the Bradley Center for five years, will join the WCD on July 16 as senior vice president of finance and CFO, Brooks said.

Brooks would not comment further.

The Wisconsin Center District oversees operations of the downtown Milwaukee convention center (the Wisconsin Center), the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre. It will also own the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the WCD board chairwoman is notified that the new Bucks arena has reached substantial completion, the WCD will seat a new board. Brooks expects that to occur by the end of the month.

The Bucks arena opens Aug. 26.

The Bucks will oversee all aspects of the operation and booking of the new arena, Brooks said.

The Wisconsin Center District terminated two executives Tuesday morning and an executive from the Bradley Center will join the WCD’s staff.

The Wisconsin Center

WCD chief financial officer Jeff Sinkovec and vice president of sales and marketing Trace Goudreau were fired, said WCD chief executive officer Marty Brooks.

Steve Marsh, who has been director of finance with the Bradley Center for five years, will join the WCD on July 16 as senior vice president of finance and CFO, Brooks said.

Brooks would not comment further.

The Wisconsin Center District oversees operations of the downtown Milwaukee convention center (the Wisconsin Center), the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre. It will also own the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the WCD board chairwoman is notified that the new Bucks arena has reached substantial completion, the WCD will seat a new board. Brooks expects that to occur by the end of the month.

The Bucks arena opens Aug. 26.

The Bucks will oversee all aspects of the operation and booking of the new arena, Brooks said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm