The Wisconsin Center District terminated two executives Tuesday morning and an executive from the Bradley Center will join the WCD’s staff.

WCD chief financial officer Jeff Sinkovec and vice president of sales and marketing Trace Goudreau were fired, said WCD chief executive officer Marty Brooks.

Steve Marsh, who has been director of finance with the Bradley Center for five years, will join the WCD on July 16 as senior vice president of finance and CFO, Brooks said.

Brooks would not comment further.

The Wisconsin Center District oversees operations of the downtown Milwaukee convention center (the Wisconsin Center), the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre. It will also own the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the WCD board chairwoman is notified that the new Bucks arena has reached substantial completion, the WCD will seat a new board. Brooks expects that to occur by the end of the month.

The Bucks arena opens Aug. 26.

The Bucks will oversee all aspects of the operation and booking of the new arena, Brooks said.