The Holiday Inn Express Milwaukee-West Medical Center hotel at Highway 100 and North Avenue in Wauwatosa has been sold to a hotel operator in Illinois for $7.3 million, according to state records.

Los Angeles-based Colony Capital Inc. sold the 121-room hotel to an affiliate of Didi Patel, general manager of the Best Western Troy Hotel in Troy, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

Patel could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Holiday Inn Express, located at 11111 W. North Ave., is assessed by the city of Wauwatosa for $6 million.