The Iron Horse Hotel brings on new GM

Brian Fahey earlier this year joined The Iron Horse Hotel in Walker’s Point as its new general manager.

Fahey previously worked for several hotels in New York City, including Four Seasons Hotel New York, The Langham, and Crosby Street Hotel– most recently serving as general manager of MADE Hotel New York. He now lives in downtown Milwaukee.

Fahey says he draws inspiration from immersing himself in cultural activities in the cities to which he travels, like enjoying the theater and exploring museums, according to a news release.