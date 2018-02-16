Staybridge Suites hotel planned in Mount Pleasant

A four-story, 88-room Staybridge Suites hotel is planned for a vacant site north of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) in Mount Pleasant.

The hotel would be built between Kinzie Avenue and North Frontage Road, and between a Racine Dental Group building and an Aurora Health Center at 7300 Washington Ave.

Hotel amenities would include an indoor pool.

Staybridge Suites is an extended-stay hotel brand of InterContinental Hotels Group. There are only two Staybridge Suites locations in southeastern Wisconsin. They are located in Franklin and Oconomowoc.

Plans for the hotel will be reviewed by the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 21.