Staybridge Suites hotel planned in Mount Pleasant

Four-story building would have 88 rooms

by

February 16, 2018, 11:57 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/staybridge-suites-hotel-planned-in-mount-pleasant/

A four-story, 88-room Staybridge Suites hotel is planned for a vacant site north of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) in Mount Pleasant.

The hotel would be built between Kinzie Avenue and North Frontage Road, and between a Racine Dental Group building and an Aurora Health Center at 7300 Washington Ave.

Hotel amenities would include an indoor pool.

Staybridge Suites is an extended-stay hotel brand of InterContinental Hotels Group. There are only two Staybridge Suites locations in southeastern Wisconsin. They are located in Franklin and Oconomowoc.

Plans for the hotel will be reviewed by the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

A four-story, 88-room Staybridge Suites hotel is planned for a vacant site north of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) in Mount Pleasant.

The hotel would be built between Kinzie Avenue and North Frontage Road, and between a Racine Dental Group building and an Aurora Health Center at 7300 Washington Ave.

Hotel amenities would include an indoor pool.

Staybridge Suites is an extended-stay hotel brand of InterContinental Hotels Group. There are only two Staybridge Suites locations in southeastern Wisconsin. They are located in Franklin and Oconomowoc.

Plans for the hotel will be reviewed by the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm