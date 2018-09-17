State’s first WoodSpring Suites could open in Kenosha

A small building on Highway 50 in Kenosha could be torn down and replaced with the state’s first WoodSpring Suites extended stay hotel.

The 115-room hotel would be constructed at 6201 75th St., just east of Highway 31. A one-story commercial building is currently on the property.

That building would be razed to make way for the hotel, according to plans submitted to the city. The site also has an existing 20-room hotel, the Park Ridge Inn, which will remain as is.

The proposed $10 million to $12 million project received initial approval from the city in August. On Thursday, the Kenosha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit for the hotel.

According to the company, WoodSpring Suites is the nation’s fastest-growing economy extended-stay hotel brand.

Wichita, Kansas-based WoodSpring Suites has more than 240 hotels in 35 states. The chain has attempted to come into the Milwaukee market but has repeatedly been denied.

WoodSpring Suites did business as Value Place until Spring 2015, when a new investment group acquired the majority interest and hired new management. A proposal for a Value Place hotel in the 4100 block of Loomis Road in Greenfield was turned down by that city.

WoodSpring proposed a four-story, 123-room hotel at an 11-acre site on Layton Avenue in Milwaukee, but has repeatedly been turned down by the Common Council. In July, the council’s licensing committee denied WoodSpring Suites an operating permit for the Layton Avenue site.