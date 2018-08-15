State Fair attendance sets new record

Up 1 percent from last year

August 14, 2018, 9:31 PM

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair set a new attendance record for the 167th annual August event.

The Fair announced Tuesday that 1,037,982 people attended this year.

2018 Wisconsin State Fair

Attendance at the 2018 Fair was up about 1 percent from the 2017 Fair, which was attended by 1,028,049 people.

This was the sixth year in a row that State Fair attendance has topped 1 million.

The Wisconsin State Fair is one of the top 10 in the country in attendance.

Other 2018 Fair notes:

  • More than 3,000 exhibitors participated in fair contests.
  • Sporkie’s Champion Albanese’s Roadhouse served up 11,500 orders of Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites. Runner-up Slim’s PBR Park dished out nearly 11,000 orders of French Onion Soup On-A-Stick.
  • Fairgoers consumed nearly 400,000 cream puffs, 55,000 grilled cheese sandwiches, 40,000 baked potatoes and 16,000 pork sandwiches.
  • Fairgoers took more than 90,000 rides on the WonderFair Wheel and 120,000 people slid on the Giant Slide.

