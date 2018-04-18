Renaissance Hotel by Marriott planned in Wauwatosa

11-story office building on Mayfair Mall campus will be converted into hotel

April 18, 2018, 2:07 PM

The 196-room, 11-story hotel planned at the southwest corner of the Mayfair Mall campus in Wauwatosa, will be branded a Renaissance Hotel by Marriott, the city announced Wednesday.

HKS Holdings plans to redevelop the 120,000-square-foot office tower at the northeast corner of North Mayfair Road and West North Avenue into the hotel.

The hotel will have a destination chef-driven restaurant, state-of-the-art ballroom, meeting space and rooftop amenities, according to the city.

“This project will continue to strengthen Wauwatosa’s status as a premier live, work, play community,” said Wauwatosa Mayor Kathleen Ehley. “The hotel will draw more visitors to Wauwatosa from across the region and state, and provide a one-of-a-kind property for our residents and businesses.”

The project will be financed, in part, by a $9 million tax incremental financing district created by the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Renaissance Hotels by Marriott to this iconic corner for Mayfair,” said Chris Jaeger, senior general manager of Mayfair Mall. “As the premier retail and entertainment destination in Wisconsin, we strive to provide high-quality, customer-centered experiences every day. The addition of this luxury hotel allows our guests to enjoy Mayfair at a whole new level.”

