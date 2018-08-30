Potawatomi names new chef for Dream Dance

Plans subtle changes to menu

by

August 30, 2018, 12:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/potawatomi-names-new-chef-for-dream-dance/

Mark Shoup is the new chef for Dream Dance Steak at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

Mark Shoup

Shoup, a Michigan native and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has more than 30 years of experience as a chef. Previously he was specialty room chef at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“This place has me really excited about food again,” Shoup says. “I have an idea about what Dream Dance is, and new and exciting ideas about what it’s going to be.”

Shoup said Dream Dance will keep its signature steakhouse feel, but he plans to make some subtle changes to the menu – focusing on using both local and seasonal ingredients and dishes. He plans to offer a fish of the day, and is planning special appetizers and desserts.

Mark Shoup is the new chef for Dream Dance Steak at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

Mark Shoup

Shoup, a Michigan native and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has more than 30 years of experience as a chef. Previously he was specialty room chef at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“This place has me really excited about food again,” Shoup says. “I have an idea about what Dream Dance is, and new and exciting ideas about what it’s going to be.”

Shoup said Dream Dance will keep its signature steakhouse feel, but he plans to make some subtle changes to the menu – focusing on using both local and seasonal ingredients and dishes. He plans to offer a fish of the day, and is planning special appetizers and desserts.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm