Potawatomi names new chef for Dream Dance

Mark Shoup is the new chef for Dream Dance Steak at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

Shoup, a Michigan native and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has more than 30 years of experience as a chef. Previously he was specialty room chef at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“This place has me really excited about food again,” Shoup says. “I have an idea about what Dream Dance is, and new and exciting ideas about what it’s going to be.”

Shoup said Dream Dance will keep its signature steakhouse feel, but he plans to make some subtle changes to the menu – focusing on using both local and seasonal ingredients and dishes. He plans to offer a fish of the day, and is planning special appetizers and desserts.