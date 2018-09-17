Port Exploreum in Port Washington working to reopen after flooding

Water damaged museum basement

by

September 17, 2018, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/port-exploreum-in-port-washington-working-to-reopen-after-flooding/

Port Exploreum, an interactive museum in downtown Port Washington, is working to reopen after it was damaged   during a storm in late August.

The Maritime Level of The Port Exploreum. (Photo: Port Washington Historical Society)

A downpour on Aug. 27 dropped about nine inches of rain on the city, causing nearly two feet of sewage water backup in the basement of the three-story museum at 118 N. Franklin St.

Museum staff are now preparing the Exploreum’s “Maritime Level,” which is designed to replicate the deck of a schooner and houses several interactive exhibits, for reconstruction after the flooding damaged a computer that powers an exhibit video, portions of the server room, the furnace and elevator.

An estimate of the total damage is still being calculated, said Wayne Chrusciel, executive director of the Port Washington Historical Society. Once that figure is determined, the museum plans to launch a fundraising campaign. The museum will host its annual gala on Nov. 13, during which Chrusciel plans to make an appeal to donors.

“We are going to start the process on rebuilding here pretty shortly,” he said.

The Port Exploreum. (Photo: Port Washington Historical Society)

Port Exploreum, which is operated by the historical society, opened in April 2015, backed by a $1 million anonymous gift. The lead donor is a Port Washington native who, after living in New York City, wanted to see an interactive museum in his hometown that his daughter would enjoy. The historical society acquired a then-abandoned 105-year-old building in 2012 and began restoring it in 2013 to create the museum.

The museum’s three stories include exhibits that focus on Lake Michigan and its role in Port Washington’s history. The Exploreum is outfitted with various tech-driven experiences, including augmented reality games and an electronic table that displays real-time information about the weather and commercial shipping.

“It’s a very small building but we crammed a lot in there,” Chrusciel said.

Chrusciel said he expects it will be at least two months before the basement reopens. The museum’s first and second floors will continue to host school groups in the meantime.

The Exploreum sees its heaviest traffic during the summer, with many visitors stopping by on their way to and from Door County, Chrusciel said.

“If (the flooding) were to happen at a decent time, it was now, because traffic slows down in September,” he said.

Port Exploreum, an interactive museum in downtown Port Washington, is working to reopen after it was damaged   during a storm in late August.

The Maritime Level of The Port Exploreum. (Photo: Port Washington Historical Society)

A downpour on Aug. 27 dropped about nine inches of rain on the city, causing nearly two feet of sewage water backup in the basement of the three-story museum at 118 N. Franklin St.

Museum staff are now preparing the Exploreum’s “Maritime Level,” which is designed to replicate the deck of a schooner and houses several interactive exhibits, for reconstruction after the flooding damaged a computer that powers an exhibit video, portions of the server room, the furnace and elevator.

An estimate of the total damage is still being calculated, said Wayne Chrusciel, executive director of the Port Washington Historical Society. Once that figure is determined, the museum plans to launch a fundraising campaign. The museum will host its annual gala on Nov. 13, during which Chrusciel plans to make an appeal to donors.

“We are going to start the process on rebuilding here pretty shortly,” he said.

The Port Exploreum. (Photo: Port Washington Historical Society)

Port Exploreum, which is operated by the historical society, opened in April 2015, backed by a $1 million anonymous gift. The lead donor is a Port Washington native who, after living in New York City, wanted to see an interactive museum in his hometown that his daughter would enjoy. The historical society acquired a then-abandoned 105-year-old building in 2012 and began restoring it in 2013 to create the museum.

The museum’s three stories include exhibits that focus on Lake Michigan and its role in Port Washington’s history. The Exploreum is outfitted with various tech-driven experiences, including augmented reality games and an electronic table that displays real-time information about the weather and commercial shipping.

“It’s a very small building but we crammed a lot in there,” Chrusciel said.

Chrusciel said he expects it will be at least two months before the basement reopens. The museum’s first and second floors will continue to host school groups in the meantime.

The Exploreum sees its heaviest traffic during the summer, with many visitors stopping by on their way to and from Door County, Chrusciel said.

“If (the flooding) were to happen at a decent time, it was now, because traffic slows down in September,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    Future 50

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm