Pfister named one of America’s most haunted historic hotels

It’s no secret that downtown Milwaukee’s 125-year-old Pfister Hotel in recent years has become a popular spot for reported ghost sightings and supernatural encounters– especially among players with visiting Major League Baseball teams.

Some say its founder, the late Charles Pfister, is occasionally seen roaming the halls of his “Grand Hotel of the West.” Other tales include flickering lights, strange voices or loud footsteps.

That’s why the hotel was recently placed again at number 11 on a list of the nation’s top 25 most haunted historic hotels. The Pfister also made the cut last year, the first year the list came out.

The ranking is put out annually by Historic Hotels of America, a program under the National Trust for Historic Preservation, located in Washington D.C. The organization has a nationwide membership of over 300 hotels, all of which must be at least 50 years old and hold a historic designation.

Historic Hotels of America in past years had put together a general listing of the nation’s reportedly haunted hotels, but last year, it decided to gather nominations to determine which hotels had the “spookiest or scariest” ghost stories, said Heather Taylor, senior manager of marketing communications.

Topping the haunted hotel list this year was Concord’s Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass., Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mass., and Hanover Inn Dartmouth, Hanover, N.H., among others.

