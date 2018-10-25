Pfister named one of America’s most haunted historic hotels

Tales of ghost sightings at the downtown Milwaukee hotel brings second annual ranking

by

October 25, 2018, 1:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/pfister-named-one-of-americas-most-haunted-historic-hotels/

The Pfister Hotel.

It’s no secret that downtown Milwaukee’s 125-year-old Pfister Hotel in recent years has become a popular spot for reported ghost sightings and supernatural encounters– especially among players with visiting Major League Baseball teams.

Some say its founder, the late Charles Pfister, is occasionally seen roaming the halls of his “Grand Hotel of the West.” Other tales include flickering lights, strange voices or loud footsteps.

That’s why the hotel was recently placed again at number 11 on a list of the nation’s top 25 most haunted historic hotels. The Pfister also made the cut last year, the first year the list came out.

The ranking is put out annually by Historic Hotels of America, a program under the National Trust for Historic Preservation, located in Washington D.C. The organization has a nationwide membership of over 300 hotels, all of which must be at least 50 years old and hold a historic designation.

Historic Hotels of America in past years had put together a general listing of the nation’s reportedly haunted hotels, but last year, it decided to gather nominations to determine which hotels had the “spookiest or scariest” ghost stories, said Heather Taylor, senior manager of marketing communications.

Topping the haunted hotel list this year was Concord’s Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass., Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mass., and Hanover Inn Dartmouth, Hanover, N.H., among others.

See the full list here.

The Pfister Hotel.

It’s no secret that downtown Milwaukee’s 125-year-old Pfister Hotel in recent years has become a popular spot for reported ghost sightings and supernatural encounters– especially among players with visiting Major League Baseball teams.

Some say its founder, the late Charles Pfister, is occasionally seen roaming the halls of his “Grand Hotel of the West.” Other tales include flickering lights, strange voices or loud footsteps.

That’s why the hotel was recently placed again at number 11 on a list of the nation’s top 25 most haunted historic hotels. The Pfister also made the cut last year, the first year the list came out.

The ranking is put out annually by Historic Hotels of America, a program under the National Trust for Historic Preservation, located in Washington D.C. The organization has a nationwide membership of over 300 hotels, all of which must be at least 50 years old and hold a historic designation.

Historic Hotels of America in past years had put together a general listing of the nation’s reportedly haunted hotels, but last year, it decided to gather nominations to determine which hotels had the “spookiest or scariest” ghost stories, said Heather Taylor, senior manager of marketing communications.

Topping the haunted hotel list this year was Concord’s Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass., Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mass., and Hanover Inn Dartmouth, Hanover, N.H., among others.

See the full list here.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am