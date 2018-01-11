Olympia Resort in Oconomowoc to close

After being on the market for several months, the sprawling 44-year-old Olympia Resort in Oconomowoc will close.

An employee at the hotel, who did not want to be identified, said the resort would close, but would not provide further details.

Michelle Wonoski, a Waukesha County resident who was planning to get married at Olympia Resort in four months, told BizTimes’ media partner WISN 12 she was emailed earlier this month by Olympia’s catering manager, who said the resort would close.

Calls and emails to resort owner Rick Eckert and Devin Piehl, the broker with First Weber, the company marketing the property, were not immediately returned.

In August, Eckert listed the expansive 135,000-square-foot hotel, spa and conference center located on 29.8 acres at 1350 Royale Mile Road for $5.9 million.

At the time, Piehl said Eckert was looking for an owner operator for the business rather than a developer.

“The property is just down the street from the Pabst farms development and is in a high growth area. We view the asking price as very reasonable considering the acreage, building and business,” Piehl said.

The 190-room hotel was built in 1974. It includes and 45,000 square feet of meeting space and a 17,000-square-foot spa.

The property is assessed by Waukesha County at $2.66 million.

In late 2016, Eckert wanted to convert the property into a senior living facility. City officials gave the proposal initial approval, but Eckert later pulled the proposal.

Olympia had a staff of about 100 people in August.