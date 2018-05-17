New boat taxi service in Milwaukee will offer rides to and from riverfront bars

Service will launch on Saturday

by

May 17, 2018, 1:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/new-boat-taxi-service-in-milwaukee-will-offer-rides-to-and-from-riverfront-bars/

Water Taxi MKE

A new water taxi service, set to launch on Saturday, will give locals and visitors a new way to hop the bars along the Milwaukee River in downtown Milwaukee.

Water Taxi MKE will offer on-demand boat rides, for up to six people, to any downtown destination, including bars, restaurants, public docks and apartments, situated on the river. 

The service is the brainchild of Redmond Tuttle, who founded the Milwaukee Paddle Tavern early last year. In January, he launched his most recent venture Brew Hop MKE, which buses customers to various craft breweries throughout the city.

Similar to the Paddle Tavern’s river cruise and pub craw concept– which encourages patrons to bring their own drinks and provide their own music– Water Taxi MKE also encourages a party-like atmosphere on board. But instead of offering an organized round-trip cruise, the Water Taxi’s travel route will depend on where customers are, and where they want to go.

“Compared to Uber, it’s just a better view and perspective of the city,” Tuttle said. “It may not be as fast as Uber, but it will get you to where you want to go. There’s nothing like this on the river right now– there are pub crawls and river cruises, but not anything that will take you from place to place.”

Customers can order a ride by calling or texting the Water Taxi, which will meet them at their location. Tickets are $5 per person for short rides and $10 for longer rides, and can be purchased on the boat or on Water Taxi MKE’s website.

Water Taxi MKE

The company during its first month is offering one boat for on-demand rides only, but plans for additional boats and an organized cruise option are in the works, Tuttle said.

Water Taxi MKE

A new water taxi service, set to launch on Saturday, will give locals and visitors a new way to hop the bars along the Milwaukee River in downtown Milwaukee.

Water Taxi MKE will offer on-demand boat rides, for up to six people, to any downtown destination, including bars, restaurants, public docks and apartments, situated on the river. 

The service is the brainchild of Redmond Tuttle, who founded the Milwaukee Paddle Tavern early last year. In January, he launched his most recent venture Brew Hop MKE, which buses customers to various craft breweries throughout the city.

Similar to the Paddle Tavern’s river cruise and pub craw concept– which encourages patrons to bring their own drinks and provide their own music– Water Taxi MKE also encourages a party-like atmosphere on board. But instead of offering an organized round-trip cruise, the Water Taxi’s travel route will depend on where customers are, and where they want to go.

“Compared to Uber, it’s just a better view and perspective of the city,” Tuttle said. “It may not be as fast as Uber, but it will get you to where you want to go. There’s nothing like this on the river right now– there are pub crawls and river cruises, but not anything that will take you from place to place.”

Customers can order a ride by calling or texting the Water Taxi, which will meet them at their location. Tickets are $5 per person for short rides and $10 for longer rides, and can be purchased on the boat or on Water Taxi MKE’s website.

Water Taxi MKE

The company during its first month is offering one boat for on-demand rides only, but plans for additional boats and an organized cruise option are in the works, Tuttle said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am