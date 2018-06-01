Mount Pleasant hotel sold for $4.6 million

The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotel in Mount Pleasant sold for $4.56 million, according to state records.

Bristol-based KM Hotel, LLC sold the property located at 13339 Hospitality Court to Sturtevant-based Elite Hotel LLC.

The 92-room hotel is located just east of I-94 at Highway 20.

KM Hotel is registered to Mike Patel, of Kenosha.

The registered agent for Elite Hotel is Bhavesh Patel.