Mount Pleasant hotel sold for $4.6 million

The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotel in Mount Pleasant sold for $4.56 million, according to state records.
Bristol-based KM Hotel, LLC sold the property located at 13339 Hospitality Court to Sturtevant-based Elite Hotel LLC.
The 92-room hotel is located just east of I-94 at Highway 20.
KM Hotel is registered to Mike Patel, of Kenosha.
The registered agent for Elite Hotel is Bhavesh Patel.
