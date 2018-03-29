Motel 6 in Brookfield sold for $3 million

Property at Bluemound and Barker roads will eventually be redeveloped

by

March 29, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/motel-6-in-brookfield-sold-for-3-million/

The Motel 6 Milwaukee West building in Brookfield has been sold to real estate investor Richard Yuspeh for $3 million, according to state records.

The Motel 6 Milwaukee West at 20300 W. Bluemound Road.

Yuspeh purchased the building at 20300 W. Bluemound Road from Carrollton, Texas-based G6 Hospitality Property LLC, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

Located at the intersection of West Bluemound and North Barker Roads, the hotel is adjacent to Elite Sports Clubs’ West Brookfield location.

Yuspeh, partner of Elite Sports Clubs and husband of Elite Sports Clubs owner Kay Yuspeh, said the purchase was unrelated to that business.

“It’s a great real estate investment,” Yuspeh said. “That’s a great corner and a great location. Even if I didn’t own the club behind it, I still would have pursued it.”

The building has an assessed value of about $3.3 million, according to city records.

Kay Yuspeh said they are still exploring future uses for the Motel 6 property, but that “it will not be a hotel” in the future.

“It should enhance our West Brookfield facility by getting rid of the Motel 6,” she said. “We are very committed to our program at West Brookfield and continue to be successful there.”

