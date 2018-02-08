More passengers passed through Mitchell Airport in 2017

Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport has reported a 2.4 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2017.

The airport attributed the surge to an uptick in new service and new flights added during the year. Allegiant and Volaris airlines added service at Mitchell in 2017, and Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines tacked on additional flights during the year. Airlines added 12 new nonstop flights from MKE in 2017, bringing the total nonstop destinations to 49.

A total of 6.9 million passengers flew out of or in to Mitchell in 2017, up from 6.8 million in 2016. December passenger traffic was 538,394, up 5 percent year-over-year.

Takeoffs and landings increased about 7 percent in 2017, and more than 12 percent at sister airport Lawrence J. Timmerman on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

“Our efforts to provide the best airport experience in the region are paying off, as more travelers from Wisconsin and northern Illinois choose Mitchell Airport,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “More flights, more destinations and an outstanding customer experience are all reasons our hometown airport excelled in 2017. With more travelers continuing to choose MKE, we will build on this success in 2018.”