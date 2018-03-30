Milwaukee Athletic Club to move to temporary space

The Milwaukee Athletic Club will move its operations to temporary space while its historic building undergoes a major renovation next year.

A group of investors led by Milwaukee developers Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec bought the Milwaukee Athletic Club building and plan to invest $30 million into a redevelopment project for the 100-year-old structure.

The MAC will continue to operate from its current location at 758 N. Broadway until Dec. 31, and then will have a temporary spot for athletic, social, food and beverage and programs services nearby, the club said in an email to members Thursday. It has not yet chosen that location, and is in negotiations with several options.

Beginning in September, pre-demolition and construction that is not disruptive to operations will take place.

The developers plan to open a newly-branded hotel on floors eight through 12, completely redeveloping floors eight and nine and undertaking medium-grade overhauls on floors 10 through 12. The MAC currently operates a hotel on a portion of the ninth and the 10th through 12th floors. Floors six through eight and part of the ninth floor are used for recreation.

The MAC is in the process of selecting management partners, architects and designers, which are expected to be finalized in April. Renderings are expected to be complete by May 22.

Historic tax credits have been approved for the renovation, and the MAC has applied for federal and state tax credits, it said in its email.