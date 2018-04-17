Milwaukee-area selected to host 2018 Para-Cycling national championship race

Racers to compete on June 23 during the Tour of America's Dairyland

by

April 17, 2018, 1:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/milwaukee-area-selected-to-host-2018-para-cycling-national-championship-race/

Handcycling

The nation’s top para-cyclists will gather near Milwaukee this summer to compete at the 2018 Para-Cycling Criterium National Championship race, hosted this year by the Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD), Wisconsin’s annual road cycling series that runs from June 21 to July 1. 

The national race, which includes hand cyclists and cyclists who are physically and visually impaired, will be held on June 23 at Giro d’ Grafton race in Grafton. It will be ToAD’s first para-cycling race since the tour was founded in 2009. And it is likely the first para-cycling national championship ever to be held in Wisconsin. 

“USA Cycling is excited to award the Para Criterium Nationals to the Tour of America’s Dairyland,” said Chuck Hodge, vice president of operations at USA Cycling.  “Awarding these nationals reflects the support that ToAD and southeastern Wisconsin has shown for para and handcycling.”

The race will be part of the second annual IndependenceFirst Handcycling Classic, which takes place during the first four days of the ToAD. Milwaukee-based IndependenceFirst offers resources and programming for people with disabilities.  

Handcyclists will compete in three races during the classic for daily race leader jerseys, overall Handcycling Classic winners jerseys and championship, and prize money. The races will take place in Kenosha, East Troy and Waukesha. 

“The strength, stamina and pure speed generated by these athletes elevates the entire ToAD series,” said John Haupt, ToAD Handcycling race director said. “Handcycling and Para-Cycling deserve to be included in major bicycle races everywhere. Having them together here at ToAD moves us in that direction. In addition to raising the profile of these sports, hosting the Classic and Nationals puts Wisconsin and ToAD on the map as a destination for para and handcyclists.”

ToAD races will take place in 11 communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin, including downtown West Bend, Janesville, Port Washington, Shorewood, and East Tosa, which is where the series ends. In 2017, ToAD attracted nearly 1,000 racers from more than 40 states and 15 countries, with an average of 450 racers competing daily. It also attracted an estimated 100,000 spectators that attended races other special race-day events. 

Handcycling

The nation’s top para-cyclists will gather near Milwaukee this summer to compete at the 2018 Para-Cycling Criterium National Championship race, hosted this year by the Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD), Wisconsin’s annual road cycling series that runs from June 21 to July 1. 

The national race, which includes hand cyclists and cyclists who are physically and visually impaired, will be held on June 23 at Giro d’ Grafton race in Grafton. It will be ToAD’s first para-cycling race since the tour was founded in 2009. And it is likely the first para-cycling national championship ever to be held in Wisconsin. 

“USA Cycling is excited to award the Para Criterium Nationals to the Tour of America’s Dairyland,” said Chuck Hodge, vice president of operations at USA Cycling.  “Awarding these nationals reflects the support that ToAD and southeastern Wisconsin has shown for para and handcycling.”

The race will be part of the second annual IndependenceFirst Handcycling Classic, which takes place during the first four days of the ToAD. Milwaukee-based IndependenceFirst offers resources and programming for people with disabilities.  

Handcyclists will compete in three races during the classic for daily race leader jerseys, overall Handcycling Classic winners jerseys and championship, and prize money. The races will take place in Kenosha, East Troy and Waukesha. 

“The strength, stamina and pure speed generated by these athletes elevates the entire ToAD series,” said John Haupt, ToAD Handcycling race director said. “Handcycling and Para-Cycling deserve to be included in major bicycle races everywhere. Having them together here at ToAD moves us in that direction. In addition to raising the profile of these sports, hosting the Classic and Nationals puts Wisconsin and ToAD on the map as a destination for para and handcyclists.”

ToAD races will take place in 11 communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin, including downtown West Bend, Janesville, Port Washington, Shorewood, and East Tosa, which is where the series ends. In 2017, ToAD attracted nearly 1,000 racers from more than 40 states and 15 countries, with an average of 450 racers competing daily. It also attracted an estimated 100,000 spectators that attended races other special race-day events. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm