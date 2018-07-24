Land sold for hotel, conference center at Brookfield Square

Construction expected to begin later this year

by

July 24, 2018, 11:14 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/land-sold-for-hotel-conference-center-at-brookfield-square/

The hotel and conference center project at Brookfield Square Mall is moving forward as the city has transferred land at the property from the mall’s owner to a hotel developer.

Brookfield Conference Center rendering by Kahler Slater.

The city of Brookfield has acquired a 9.3-acre site at the mall from an affiliate of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL Properties, the owner of Brookfield Square, in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state records. The value of the property is nearly $8 million.

The city then sold 2.5 acres at the mall to an affiliate of Middleton-based hotel developer North Central Group for $2.1 million, according to state records.

The hotel and conference center is a $32 million project at the former Sears Automotive Center site just south of Brookfield Square. The project will include a 168-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel and a 54,000-square-foot conference center, which will include an 18,000-square-foot main ballroom and a 6,000-square-foot junior ballroom. The conference center will be linked to the hotel by a glass walkway. A 9,000-square-foot outdoor garden is also planned.

Brookfield Conference Center rendering by Kahler Slater.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this fall, with plans to open in early 2020.

The conference center is part of a larger redevelopment plan at the south end of Brookfield Square Mall that also includes new restaurants and entertainment at the former Sears store site. The additional redevelopment projects planned at the south end of Brookfield Square include a Marcus Cinemas BistroPlex, WhirlyBall–a hybrid restaurant and entertainment center, and several restaurants including Uncle Julio’s and Outback Steakhouse.

