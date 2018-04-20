Land sold for future SpringHill Suites in Wauwatosa

120-room hotel part of Mandel project at Milwaukee County Research Park

by

April 20, 2018, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/land-sold-for-future-springhill-suites-in-wauwatosa/

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Mandel Group purchased 1.5 acres of land at the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa where a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel will be built.

Crescent Land One LLC, which is registered to the Mandel Group, purchased the property at 10430 Innovation Drive, from Research Park Holdings I, LLC for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The hotel is part of Mandel Group’s $36 million mixed-use development at the research park, which has been in the works for two years.

The 120-room hotel will be developed by HKS Holdings, who developed the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee and who are planning the Renaissance Hotel by Marriott on the Mayfair Mall campus.

Representatives from Mandel Group and HKS could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mandel will develop three parcels at the southeast corner of Innovation Drive and Watertown Plank Road. The project also includes up to 100 apartments and retail space, including Vita Physical Therapy and Fitness.

Construction of the apartments is under way. Hotel construction is slated to begin in this year.

A 150-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel opened at the corner of 4th and Wells streets in downtown Milwaukee in July 2017.

