The InterContinental hotel in downtown Milwaukee is being rebranded by its owner, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, as an independent arts hotel.

The change to the 221-room InterContinental, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., will offer Milwaukee the country’s “most immersive and inviting arts hotel experiences,” according to the company.

“The arts spark conversation and debate. The arts inspire and heal. They are part of our daily life, while also serving as an escape,” said Greg Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “For generations, Milwaukee’s arts scene has been central to the city’s health, vibrancy and reputation as a culturally relevant home and destination. By reimagining this hotel’s place in our community, we aspire to serve as a welcoming, freeing space for those who wish to experience Milwaukee through an entirely different lens.”

The property will be redesigned by mid-2019. The arts hotel will feature collections and standalone pieces from international and local artists, both known and up-and-coming, the hotel will also serve as host to performing arts experiences, building off the Pfister Hotel’s Artist-in-Residence program.

The changes to the hotel comes as several new, luxury hotels have been added to the downtown Milwaukee market in recent years, including the Westin, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, Marriott and Iron Horse.

A spokesperson for Marcus Corp. said IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), the company that owns Intercontinental, did not pull the flag from the Milwaukee hotel. She did not provide further details on the reason for the change.

Marcus Hotels and Resorts, a division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. purchased the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel in 2006.

The hotel was formerly known as the Wyndham Milwaukee Center. When Marcus purchased the property, the company reflagged the hotel and did a multi-million dollar renovation to the property, adding two new bars, Clear and ZenDen, and a new restaurant on the second floor called Kil@wat.

The 10-story property was built in 1987. It is current assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $14.8 million.

Greg Hanis, hotel industry analyst and president of New Berlin-based Hospitality Marketers International Inc., said the InterContinental franchise affiliation is likely coming to an end, meaning the Marcus Corp. or IHG will have to determine what to do going forward.

Hanis said the change planned by Marcus does not mean the art hotel will not have a flag, but it could become a “soft brand” of a major hotel chain. For example, the hotel could become The Arts Hotel Milwaukee, a Marriott Autograph Hotel, or a Hotel Indigo, which is a boutique hotel chain of IHG, Hanis said.

“It’s not in the main core of a franchise, but a soft brand,” Hanis said. “The question is, what will Marcus choose to affiliate with? It is not clear what they are doing.”

In November, Hotel Metro in downtown Milwaukee, which is owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Ogden & Company, announced it would be converted to a Marriott Autograph hotel.

Hanis said regardless of the future affiliation the Marcus arts hotel has, it is a shame Milwaukee will no longer have an InterContinental hotel.

“There are not many cities that have an InterContinental,” Hanis said. “They are truly a world-wide hotel that put Milwaukee in a totally different class than even the Marriott or Westin does.”