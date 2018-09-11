Ingleside Hotel opening celebrated at former Country Springs in Waukesha

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the opening of The Ingleside Hotel in the newly renovated, former Country Springs Hotel at 2810 Golf Road in Waukesha.

Bloomington, Minn.-based Burwell Enterprises in early 2017 purchased The Country Springs complex, located at 2810 Golf Road, from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Jackson Street Holdings, and recently completed a $14 million renovation project that included a new lobby, guest rooms, meeting space, ballrooms and the new Didi’s Supper Club.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to show off the remodeled 40,000-square-foot hotel, which has 194 guest rooms and suites, each featuring appointed glass and tile bathrooms, a flat screen television, refrigerator, coffee maker, hair dryer, iron and ironing board. Country Springs Hotel housed 187 rooms.

Chicago-based hotel design firm The Getty’s Group led the design and rebranding of the hotel. Additional exterior improvements will be completed by the end of October.