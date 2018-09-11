Ingleside Hotel opening celebrated at former Country Springs in Waukesha

Features $14 million in renovations throughout hotel

by

September 11, 2018, 2:19 PM



(left to right) Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Stephanie Klett, Barbara Burwell,Michael Burwell, Peter Burwell, Blake Burwell, Didi Kimpling (Didi’s Supper Club is named after), Regional Director for Senator Ron Johnson Ginger Kollmansberger, COO of Waukesha Hospitality Steve Zanoni, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Executive Director Waukesha Pewaukee Convention and Visitor Bureau Tammy Tritz, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business AllianceSuzanne Kelley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the opening of The Ingleside Hotel in the newly renovated, former Country Springs Hotel at 2810 Golf Road in Waukesha.

Bloomington, Minn.-based Burwell Enterprises in early 2017 purchased The Country Springs complex, located at 2810 Golf Road, from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Jackson Street Holdings, and recently completed a $14 million renovation project that included a new lobby, guest rooms, meeting space, ballrooms and the new Didi’s Supper Club.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to show off the remodeled 40,000-square-foot hotel, which has 194 guest rooms and suites, each featuring appointed glass and tile bathrooms, a flat screen television, refrigerator, coffee maker, hair dryer, iron and ironing board. Country Springs Hotel housed 187 rooms.

Chicago-based hotel design firm The Getty’s Group led the design and rebranding of the hotel. Additional exterior improvements will be completed by the end of October.

