Hyatt Place Hotel opens at The Brewery

A second hotel opened Tuesday at The Brewery mixed use development at the former Pabst brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee.

The six-story, 150-room Hyatt Place Hotel is located at 800 W. Juneau Ave., on the east portion of the historical neighborhood.

Hotel developers took advantage of being located near the new Milwaukee Bucks arena. The hotel’s sixth floor has raised ceilings in the hallways and rooms as well as raised shower heads for athletes who choose to stay there.

The interior of the hotel features a basketball-net inspired backdrop registration desk, basketball-themed artwork in the guestrooms and a ceiling painted to look like the floor of a basketball court.

A public outdoor terrace overlooks the new arena.

“Located between a booming neighborhood full of history and exciting new sports and entertainment opportunities, Hyatt Place offers a great new hotel option for out-of-towners, visiting sports fans and even locals looking to see a new side of Milwaukee,” said Jennifer Terpstra, director of sales for the Hyatt Place Milwaukee/Downtown.

The lobby serves coffee and cocktails including locally-brewed beer Lakefront Brewery, MKE Brewing, Explorium Brewpub, and Pabst.

The hotel also includes 1,700 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center.

The project was developed by Deerfield, Ill-based Janko Group. An affiliate of the Janko Group purchased the site from Brewery Project LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd., for $1.35 million last spring.