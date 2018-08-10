Hotel development group pays $5.1 million for Johnson Controls properties downtown

Two hotels totaling 300 rooms planned at site

by

August 10, 2018, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/hotel-development-group-pays-5-1-million-for-johnson-controls-properties-downtown/

The Minnesota-based hotel development group planning to build two hotels in downtown Milwaukee, with a total of 300 rooms, paid $5.15 million to purchase the site from Johnson Controls International plc, according to state records.

433 E. Michigan

Bloomington, Minnesota-based JR Hospitality purchased two vacant buildings at 433 E. Michigan St. and 517 N. Jefferson St. and a 0.4-acre property, which was used for parking.

The five-story, 80,525-square-foot class C office building at 433 E. Michigan St. was built in 1909 and has an assessed value of $1.27 million, according to city records. The two-story, 10,760-square-foot building at 501 N. Jefferson St., built in 1970,  that has an assessed value of $523,000. The parking lot has an assessed value of $1.15 million. So, the entire site has an assessed value of about $2.9 million.

The company plans to demolish the buildings and construct two hotels, said Roshan Bhakta, managing partner with JR Hospitality.

A dual brand Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton will be built at the northeast corner of East Michigan and North Jefferson Streets and a Holiday Inn Express at the southeast corner of East Clybourn and North Jefferson Streets, Bhakta said.

Construction will likely begin in fall or winter with an opening date of late 2019 or early 2020, Bhakta said.

 

The Minnesota-based hotel development group planning to build two hotels in downtown Milwaukee, with a total of 300 rooms, paid $5.15 million to purchase the site from Johnson Controls International plc, according to state records.

433 E. Michigan

Bloomington, Minnesota-based JR Hospitality purchased two vacant buildings at 433 E. Michigan St. and 517 N. Jefferson St. and a 0.4-acre property, which was used for parking.

The five-story, 80,525-square-foot class C office building at 433 E. Michigan St. was built in 1909 and has an assessed value of $1.27 million, according to city records. The two-story, 10,760-square-foot building at 501 N. Jefferson St., built in 1970,  that has an assessed value of $523,000. The parking lot has an assessed value of $1.15 million. So, the entire site has an assessed value of about $2.9 million.

The company plans to demolish the buildings and construct two hotels, said Roshan Bhakta, managing partner with JR Hospitality.

A dual brand Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton will be built at the northeast corner of East Michigan and North Jefferson Streets and a Holiday Inn Express at the southeast corner of East Clybourn and North Jefferson Streets, Bhakta said.

Construction will likely begin in fall or winter with an opening date of late 2019 or early 2020, Bhakta said.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm