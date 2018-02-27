Harley-Davidson unveils first details of 115th anniversary events

Celebration to take place Labor Day weekend

February 27, 2018

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. unveiled the first details of its 115th anniversary events on Tuesday, including motorcycle racing on Bradford Beach and events at Veterans Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Flat track racing is among the events planned for the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary celebration.

The events will take place throughout Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin on Labor Day weekend. BizTimes first reported the dates of the event in May.

Heather Maleshek, Harley-Davidson vice president of marketing, said attendees would be able to “experience the excitement and thrill of motorcycle culture up close in all of its roaring, revved-up glory.”

“This is an anniversary like no other we have thrown before,” she said.

The central rally point for the events will be the Harley-Davidson Museum at 400 W. Canal St. The site will host daily activities from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, including entertainment on two stages and food and beverage vendors.

Harley is also planning to hold a moto-carnival at Veterans Park on Lincoln Memorial Drive. The event will also run throughout the weekend and include “high-wire motorcycle thrill shows” and the Wall of Death from Full Throttle Saloon, live music and more as part of the free events.

The company is planning a series of motorcycle racing events, including:

  • Flat track racing at the UWM Panther Arena on Aug. 31
  • “Run What You Brung” drag racing at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove on Aug. 31
  • Beach Racing at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee with practice on Aug. 31 and racing Sept. 1

Other events include a motorcycle parade on Sept. 2 that will run from 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Veterans Park, skills competitions for civilians and police, and tours of manufacturing operations, company headquarters and dealerships.

The anniversary celebration will start with Harley-Davidson Rides Home led by company executives starting Aug. 21. Rides will start from Seattle, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Portland, Maine and will make stops at dealerships and add more riders along the way.

